Human rights organisation Kopanang Africa and other civil organisations have dragged Operation Dudula and the government to court

The South Gauteng High Court will hear the case on 10 and 11 June 2025

They are accused of xenophobic actions towards migrants and have accused Operation Dudula of violating human rights

JOHANNESBURG — Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX) has taken Operation Dudula and the government to court for alleged human rights violations against undocumented foreign nationals. The South Gauteng High Court will hear the cases on 10 and 11 June 2025.

Government, Dudula in court

KAAX posted a statement on its @kopanongAfrica X account detailing the court case. The organisation filed its papers in 2023 against Dudula, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Police Service, the Department of Health, and the Department of Justice and Correctional Services.

KAAX accused the government and Dudula of violating the constitution and failing in their duty to protect international migrants from discrimination, harassment, violence and threats. KAAX has applied for an interdict to halt Operation Dudula's activities. These include forcefully removing and closing foreign-owned spaza shops and allegedly intimidating and harassing undocumented foreign nationals.

Who joined KAAX's court case?

The South African Informal Traders Forum, the Inner City Federation, and Abahlali baseMjondolo joined KAAX in filing the papers. Media Monitoring Africa, an organisation that monitors human rights on the continent, reportedly has evidence to substantiate the claims against Operation Dudula. Dudula has not opposed the application.

"This case goes far beyond challenging one organisation's conduct. It addresses fundamental questions about the state's duty to enforce the law equally, respect and protect international migrants, the intersection of offline and online rights, and government accountability when faced with systematic rights violations," the statement read.

Read the X statement here:

What you need to know about Operation Dudula

An Operation Dudula member was convicted in 2023 for inciting violence against foreign nationals by circulating a WhatsApp voicenote that sparked a xenophobic attack. Philani Gumede was sentenced to a R10,000 fine or three years imprisonment, half suspended for five years.

Operation Dudula and the Pan Africanist Congress shut down spaza shops in Soweto in 2023 after two boys died allegedly from eating snacks bought at spaza shops. Videos of the removal went viral and garnered different views.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook had mixed feelings about the court case.

Thabo Letsoalo Snr said:

"Illegal immigrants use the South African constitution against its citizens. More reasons why citizens should support and make submissions for the constitution review."

Farrel Sibongiseni Shusha said:

"The South African constitution is working against South Africans. Its objectives are to put South Africa as the most hospitable country at the expense of its citizens."

Seruli Yunusu said:

"This is not a Banana republic where everyone comes up with their tendencies. This country has a constitution which governs everyone."

Source: Briefly News