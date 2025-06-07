The South African Police Service is investigating a mass shooting that claimed four lives in the Cape Flats in the Western Cape

The incident happened at the Mfuleni Taxi Rank, and the circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear

The police have offered a R100,000 reward for information that could help them solve the crime, and the province's Police and Community Safety MEC was concerned

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Four people were killed in a taxi rank shooting in the Cape Flats. Images: BFG Images and Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

CAPE FLATS, WESTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) is offering a R100,000 reward for information that could help them solve a deadly shooting in the Cape Flats in the Western Cape on 6 June 2025.

Cape Flat shooting

According to SABC News, the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. The shooting happened at the Mfuleni Taxi Rank in the Cape Flats. Seven people were shot, and four were killed. Three, including a commuter, were injured.

The province's provincial commissioner, General Bongani Maqashalala, said large-calibre firearms were used in the shooting. The suspects fled the scene and have not been arrested. The police have deployed more resources, including the Public Order Police are monitoring the road.

The province's MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, was worried about safety in the area after the shooting. Marais said the province is working with the Department of Social Development, Economic Development, and Health to tackle violence in communities.

The Chairperson of the South African National Tax Association (SANTACO), Mandla Hermanus, condemned the incident and said that authorities must arrest those responsible.

Taxi violence in South Africa

The Gauteng MEC for Transport and Roads, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, brokered a ceasefire agreement between two taxi associations in April 2025

Two members of the Beitbridge Taxi Association were shot and killed in Musina, Limpopo, in May

A Soweto barber shop owner witnessed a horrific incident where a taxi owner was shot and killed in April while getting a haircut

SANTACO condemned an incident where taxi patrollers from a taxi association in Refilwe, Tshwane, stopped a taxi full of passengers on their way to work in April

South Africans weighed in

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared their views.

Madicine Adam said:

"The problem is in Cape Town, we don't have Mkhwanazi. We have officers who are friendly to criminals."

Vuvu Noluvuyo Mandlovu said:

"Informants and witnesses aren't protected in SA."

Mno Tile said:

"Cape Town police are fast to collect people who did nothing."

Jee Wayde said:

"This is a waste of time. Policemen must do what they're being paid for."

Gama Fezile said:

"Mkhwanazi must just go to Cape Town for a week. He will come back with the killers."

Gauteng Transport MEC hosts prayer session

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Diale-Tlablea held a prayer session in Gauteng on 10 April for an end to taxi violence. The session was held after a spate of taxi-related violence.

Community members attended the prayer session. They complained that they were also affected by violence between taxi associations.

