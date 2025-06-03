The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) application with costs

The Red Berets challenged the General Fuel Levy increase, which is set to take effect on 4 June 2025

The Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, announced the inflation-linked increase during his budget speech

The EFF unsuccessfully challenged the fuel levy increase as the Western Cape High Court dismissed the party's application.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) application to challenge the General Fuel Levy increase.

During his third budget speech on 21 May 2025, Enoch Godongwana announced that there would be an inflation-linked increase to the General Fuel Levy. The Road Freight Association (RFA) noted how the increase would impact consumers, adding more of a burden to them.

As from the fourth of June 2025, the levy is set to increase by 16 cents per litre for petrol, and by 15 cents per litre for diesel something the EFF is unhappy about.

EFF takes matter to Western Cape High Court

With the deadline looming for the increase to take effect, the EFF filed an application in the Western Cape High Court for an interim order to suspend it. The matter was then heard on 3 June 2025.

The party claimed that the Finance Minister went beyond his powers when increasing the fuel levy. The EFF argued that Godongwana pre-empted and bypassed the National Assembly when he announced the increase in his budget speech.

The party then urged the high court to suspend the increase and set aside the minister’s decision. The Red Berets also accused the minister of using the fuel levy as a replacement for the lack of a Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase.

The VAT hike was scrapped after pressure from political parties like the EFF, Democratic Alliance, uMkhonto weSizwe Party, and ActionSA.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his budget speech that the increase would take effect on 4 June.

Source: Getty Images

New fuel rates set to take effect

With the court dismissing the EFF’s application with costs, the new fuel rates have officially been announced. Thanks to a stronger rand, the price will decrease in June, but not as much as it might have been.

Petrol was set to decrease by around 20 cents per litre, but with the price hike, motorists can expect to pay four cents less. Diesel was set for a 51-cent decrease, but now could only drop by 36 cents when the increase takes effect.

Currently, 93 unleaded petrol costs R21.29 for a litre in Gauteng, while 95 ULP retails at R21.40 inland and R20.60 at the coast.

Minister delivers third budget speech

Briefly News previously reported that the Finance Minister announced that the general fuel levy will increase.

Godongwana stated that the decision was made after the Value-Added Tax rate was not increased as planned.

In an attempt to boost revenue, the price was increased by 16 cents per litre for petrol and by 15 cents per litre for diesel.

