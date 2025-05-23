Fuel Levy Hike: South African Consumers Face Heavier Burden, says RFA

The Road Freight Association (RFA) notes the decision by the Minister of Finance to increase the fuel levy by 4% (petrol 16 cents and diesel 15c a litre).

The Road Freight Association was established in 1975 to support its Members who are, in the main, road freight operators. It is a lobbying and negotiating body which influences the state of the industry, rates, upkeep of the road infrastructure, road safety, freight security, driver interests, cross-border transport, education, health, the fuel price, law enforcement, labour relations and many other issues related to road freight transport.

The increase in the fuel levy will be directly felt by consumers, as transporters cannot absorb increases without detrimental effects on their bottom line (business sustainability).

This means that Treasury is "finding" R4 billion towards the R75 billion shortfall from the previous iteration of the budget; however, this underscores that Treasury would rather tax citizens than cut the wasteful expenditure that has brought the country to where it is.

Transport will become more expensive, consumers will pay more, and the old adage that the government can keep increasing taxes and levies to fund its uncontrolled spending remains true.

Government does not have money

The government does not have money. It belongs to the taxpayers, and the time for accountability and responsibility has come.

Unfortunately, from June, the cost of logistics, 85% of which runs by road freight, will become more expensive.

The consumer will pay more, transport through South Africa will become more expensive, global supply chains will re-evaluate their routes and you and I will dig deeper into our pockets for goods and services and transport to work whilst the government has "found" a way to fund its salary and wage increases, as well as all the other vanity programmes it constantly runs.

This is not a good decision, neither in the medium nor long term.

Cabinet rejects revised budget

Cabinet can’t seem to agree on what the 2025 Budget Speech should consist of, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) has ideas. The party presented its budget proposals on Tuesday, 25 February 2025, calling for zero tax increases.

The DA’s proposals come a day after the cabinet failed to agree on a reworked budget, the second time it has been rejected by the cabinet within a week. The new date for the budget speech is 12 March.

