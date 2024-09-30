Motorists can rejoice as the petrol price will come down for a fifth consecutive month in South Africa

Citizens will pay between R1.06 and R1.14 less per litre for petrol and between R1.12 and R1.14 for diesel

Many South Africans are not impressed with the price drop and want it to decrease further

South Africans are not impressed with the planned fuel price decrease and want it to come down more. Image: RapidEye/ Education Images.

Source: Getty Images

Motorists have plenty to be happy about as the fuel price is set to decrease once more.

Following a price drop in September, the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources have indicated that the country will experience a fifth consecutive price drop at the pumps.

The adjustment, which will take effect on Wednesday, 2 October 2024, will see petrol prices drop between R1.06 and R1.14 per litre, while diesel prices will fall between R1.12 and R1.14 per litre.

How much you can expect to pay

Thanks to a stable global oil price and a stronger rand versus dollar exchange, motorists can expect to pay less at the pumps.

Here’s what you will pay both inland and coastal in October.

INLAND OCTOBER PRICE 93 Petrol R20.73 95 Petrol R21.05 Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) R18.45 Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) R18.57

COASTAL OCTOBER PRICE 93 Petrol R19.94 95 Petrol R20.26 Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) R17.66 Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) R17.81

South Africans react to petrol price drop

Despite this being the fifth consecutive price drop, citizens still aren’t pleased.

Many on social media were not impressed that the decrease was so minimal.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“Under Jacob Zuma petrol was R11.50. I’m not impressed by this.”

@TheeCityzen asked:

“Kanti, what happened to that R4 and R6 decrease?”

@talent4realz added:

“I speak on behalf of everyone when I say the petrol price must be less than R10.”

@bad_option88 said:

“This isn't enough, it must go down more.”

@Ihhashi_Turkei joked:

“Just decrease it by R10 once and we will be impressed.”

@BBK29_ added:

“Until I can pay less than R12 per litre, I can never be impressed by this rubbish.”

Others questioned why the food prices weren’t decreasing.

@Blacksh90139340 asked:

“We are happy for this, but prices of goods and products in the stores are not going down, why? We were told they are increasing because of petrol prices increasing. Why are goods and products not going down?”

@drnursesiphe:

“The fuel prices have been going down for the past few months now, but the food and transportation isn’t going down. I wonder why.”

Some even thanked Kaizer Chiefs.

@UnleashedSt:

“We thank @KaizerChiefs. Ever since their strong return, we are seeing only good things in SA. Just look at how the SAPS is also performing.... lovely.”

