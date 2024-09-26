Petrol is expected to decrease next month according to figures from the Central Energy Fund, which released its statistics

The Automobile believes that the petrol could save motorists a little over R220 for a 50-litre tank of unleaded 93

South Africans were more interested in seeing the petrol price slashed to lower levels as many were dissatisfied with the projected decreases

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist

South Africans were not impressed by the projected petrol price drop.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) said petrol prices are expected to drop by October to a level netizens outright reject.

Petrol prices to drop?

TimesLIVE reported that the Central Energy Fund released its latest figures, which show that unleaded 93 is expected to drop by R1.13 per litre, while unleaded 93 is expected to be slashed by R1.05. Similarly, Diesel could drop between R1.12 and R1.10 per litre, and illuminating paraffin could drop by R1.08 per litre.

AA said if these expected drops become a reality, motorists could save R220.50 on a 50-litre tank of unleaded petrol. The drop in petrol prices could be attributed to the rand strengthening against the dollar and the drop in oil prices internationally.

South Africans nonchalant

South Africans discussing on Facebook were unmoved by the expected petrol price drop and wanted it to go lower.

Rofhiwa Netshikhudini said:

"We will only celebrate if it went back to R12 per litre."

Namanyane Lucas said:

"We have been exploited."

Bonke Mayaba asked:

"What happened now all of a sudden, the petrol prices are going down? What changed?"

Samkele Mbusi said:

"I wouldn't mind if petrol was free for taxpayers for one year at least, just so we can recover from the past 10+ years of the trauma of ever-increasing fuel prices."

SARB announces repo rate cut

