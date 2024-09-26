A fire at a scrapyard in KwaZulu-Natal gutted at least 50 cars in the early hours of Thursday morning

The fire broke out at Phoenix in Durban, and the cause is unknown as authorities are still investigating

South Africans suspected intentional arson, and some joked and said the owner of the scrapyard didn't pay a protection fee

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

South Africans believe an invisible hand may be behind a Durban scrapyard fire. Images: Nitat Termmee and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans suspect arson could be behind a fire that gutted a scrapyard in Durban.

Scrapyard fire destroys 50 cars

IOL reported that at least 50 cars were damaged in a fire that broke out at a scrapyard in Phoenix, Durban, on 26 September 2024. Although the cause of the fire was unknown, nobody was seriously injured during the blaze.

SA shares theories

Netizens on Facebook suspected a sinister cause behind the fire. Some even joked that the fire was the result of not paying the protection fee.

Kumkani Langalibalele said:

"People are tired. They know their things are being sold there, so they take matters into their hands."

Sheila Cecilia Lombard said:

"No need for investigation. Reckoning day. First, the snowstorm, now fire. It happens in threes. What's next? Epidemic."

Tshepo Khoza said:

"People refuse to pay protection fees. Maybe."

Mark René Strobl said:

"Insurance shandis or business protection fees. It's wild ouchea."

Saleem Ibn Abdullah said:

"Could be many things. We just have to wait and see what happens next. The story will eventually come out."

Lunga Samka said:

"Msholozi, their god, must pray for them since they listen only to him."

Spha Mandla Zungu said:

"What's happening to the DA's valley of heroes?"

