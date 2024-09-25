Former members of the liberation movement who fought for South Africa's liberation and died overseas will be returned home

The remains of 49 freedom fighters, including the party's former secretary-general, were expatriates from other African countries

Some South Africans wanted to know why it took the government this long to expatriate the remains and bemoaned the delays

Freedom fighters who died in exile have returned home. Image: Monirul Bhuiyan/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The remains of 49 freedom fighters who died for their country on foreign soil have been repatriated to South Africa.

Fallen heroes repatriated

According to eNCA, members of parties, including the Pan-Africanist Congress and the African National Congress, died in exile and were not expatriated. Former ANC secretary general Duma Ndlovu was also repatriated. His daughter was said to be emotional as she saw her father's remains return home.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate the homecoming on 27 September 2024 where they will be returned to their families. The bodies were repatriated from Zimbabwe and Zambia.

South Africans comment

Netizens on Facebook shared their views.

Sibusiso Ndlovu said:

"Thank you, South Africa, for bringing back our freedom fighters."

Tigere Zindonga said:

"Thanks to those exile governments for reburial."

Alida Botha asked:

"How did people know where everyone was buried, and how much money was spent while schools have no money?"

Kellz Chisanga said:

"This is the news some black South Africans don't want to hear. They will have thousands of questions like how Zimbabwe and Zambia were involved."

Comfort Chivhima said:

"Thank you, Zim and Zambia, for your service."

Lindi Maleke asked:

"Bathong, why only now after so many years?"

