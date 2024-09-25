A Stellenbosch University professor revealed that sexual corruption is behind the awarding of tenders to many female business owners

Her research showed that women have been asked for sexual favours in return for obtaining government tenders

She also found that sexual favours were asked of women who want health services, pass in university or access permits

STELLENBOSCH — A Stellenbosch University professor has revealed the depth of sexual corruption in South African institutions.

Sex for contracts and high marks

According to Eyewitness News, Professor Sope Williams shared findings she uncovered with a United States-based Non-Governmental Organisation. Her research shed light on how sex has been used to provide services. Williams said that female entrepreneurs were asked to perform certain sexual favours to get government contracts.

Women who were waiting for their permits, wanted to get high marks in schools or pass university have been asked to perform sexual favours. She called on the government to act on these corrupt activities.

SA not surprised

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates's tweets expressed their views.

"That is exactly how they get their tenders. You didn't need research for this. You could have asked us. We even know the women and their companies and the government officials they sleep with by name."

Put South Africans First said:

"We are not surprised. Even for jobs and other top positions in all government institutions including SOEs, it's happening in many private companies."

Makondlo said:

"But that's not a secret. That's one of the reasons why government vacancies take long to fill."

Gcista said:

"Municipality employment, too."

Ak Laleki said:

"It's actually happening in all sectors in SA."

