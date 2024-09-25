The African National Congress is hauling Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane before its disciplinary structure to answer for the allegations against her

This was after Simelane was implicated in the VBA Bank looting saga when she allegedly received a loan from the bank through a lender

South Africans expressed no faith in the ANC's integrity commission and slammed the party and Simelane

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Thembi Simelane is appearing before the ANC's disciplinary body. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress has summoned Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to appear before the Integrity Commission.

Simelane to appear before commission

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula posted the announcement on his X account @MbalulaFikile. She is expected to appear before the commission on 25 September 2024 after being accused of being involved in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Simelane reportedly received a loan of almost R600,000 through a lending vendor she used to purchase a coffee shop. She claimed that she paid the money back.

"The Integrity Commission serves as a crucial accountability mechanism of the organisation, which has a process that allows members to state their case based on facts, in order to preserve the integrity of its members and of the ANC," the statement read.

View the tweet here:

South Africans slam ANC

Netizens roasted the ANC and its disciplinary processes.

Williams said:

"You know all along that she was a mayor when VBS happened. So why now?"

No DMS said:

"ANC has no integrity! Even your deputy secretary collapsed (The Department of) water (And Sanitation)!"

Gobetse said:

"Congratulations to Thembi Simelane. We know she's getting a promotion."

Tlhogwe said:

"They won't charge her."

Melikhaya said:

"Commission with no integrity."

Renaissance Man asked:

"Who has this integrity commission ever punished besides Zuma and Magashule?"

ANC uncovers corrupt members

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC uncovered 97 members who have been implicated in corruption.

Five of them have been cleared, and the commission called for the removal of those implicated in corruption.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News