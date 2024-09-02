The African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said Justice Minister Thembi Simelane will be called to account

She is expected to face the party's Integrity Commission after allegations that she benefitted from VBS Mutual Bank surfaced

South Africans expressed no faith in the party's Integrity Commission and pointed out what they believed was wrong with it

The ANC is expected to get answers from Thembi Simelane over the VBS Mutual Bank. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress is expected to get answers from the Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane's alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

Thembi Simelane to appear before Integrity Commission

According to IOL, the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said she would appear to answer for the money she received from VBS. Simelane allegedly received a R586,000 loan from VBS Mutual Bank through a company that provided the loan. She used the money to buy a coffee shop in Sandton.

Mbalula said the party expected her to give them a full report and that dodgy deals would not be part of the party's future agenda. He said the party is implementing measures to tackle corruption-related issues.

South Africans have no faith

Netizens on Facebook were not convinced the Integrity Commission would get anywhere.

Gerry Aron said:

"What a waste of time. The Integrity Commission has no integrity and is toothless."

Donald Christie said:

"The corrupt ANC will protect its corrupt comrades."

Kabelo Amon said:

"Lol, as if there's anyone who can spell integrity in that commission."

Vuyisile Mayana said:

"The party's Integrity Commission will clear her, finding no wrongdoing on her part. We already know how that story is going to end."

Dewald Roux said:

"They're always protecting the allegedly corrupt ones."

EFF calls for Thembi Simelane to step down from her role

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters demanded that Simelane resign as a minister.

This was after Simelane was implicated in the VBS looting saga, having reportedly received a loan from the bank.

