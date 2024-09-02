Thembi Simelane To Face ANC’s Integrity Commission Over VBS Mutual Bank Allegations
- The African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said Justice Minister Thembi Simelane will be called to account
- She is expected to face the party's Integrity Commission after allegations that she benefitted from VBS Mutual Bank surfaced
- South Africans expressed no faith in the party's Integrity Commission and pointed out what they believed was wrong with it
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress is expected to get answers from the Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane's alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.
Thembi Simelane to appear before Integrity Commission
According to IOL, the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said she would appear to answer for the money she received from VBS. Simelane allegedly received a R586,000 loan from VBS Mutual Bank through a company that provided the loan. She used the money to buy a coffee shop in Sandton.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Mbalula said the party expected her to give them a full report and that dodgy deals would not be part of the party's future agenda. He said the party is implementing measures to tackle corruption-related issues.
South Africans have no faith
Netizens on Facebook were not convinced the Integrity Commission would get anywhere.
Gerry Aron said:
"What a waste of time. The Integrity Commission has no integrity and is toothless."
Donald Christie said:
DA accused of cadre deployment after John Steenhuisen allegedly wants to appoint unqualified members
"The corrupt ANC will protect its corrupt comrades."
Kabelo Amon said:
"Lol, as if there's anyone who can spell integrity in that commission."
Vuyisile Mayana said:
"The party's Integrity Commission will clear her, finding no wrongdoing on her part. We already know how that story is going to end."
Dewald Roux said:
"They're always protecting the allegedly corrupt ones."
EFF calls for Thembi Simelane to step down from her role
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters demanded that Simelane resign as a minister.
This was after Simelane was implicated in the VBS looting saga, having reportedly received a loan from the bank.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za