Paranormal Medium Kandis Starr Claims Joslin’s Spirit Confirms She Was Killed, Not Sold to a Sangoma
- Paranormal justice medium Kandis Starr believes that Joslin Smith was killed, and not sold to a sangoma as claimed by Lourentia Lombaard
- Starr used a spirit box to communicate with spirit guides and a spirit that she believed was that of the Saldanha Bay little girl
- The voice, which Starr believes was Joslin’s, could be heard saying “killed” and “they dumped me”
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism
WESTERN CAPE – Kandis Starr doesn’t believe that Joslin Smith was sold to a sangoma as claimed by Lourentia Lombaard in court.
Lombaard testified that Joslin’s mother, Kelly, confessed that she sold her daughter for R20,000.
Starr, who is a paranormal justice medium in the United States of America, doesn’t believe this is the case after speaking to Joslin’s spirit. Starr has shared many posts over the past year on her YouTube channel of communication between her and what she believes is Joslin’s spirit.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Starr believes Joslin was murdered
During one of her latest videos, Starr used a spirit box to communicate with her spirit guides who then directed her to “Joslin”. A spirit box, also known as a ghost box, is a handheld electronic device which paranormal investigators use to communicate with spirits that have passed on. In the video, Starr can be heard trying to communicate with a voice that said it was Joslin.
While patchy at times, words like “I suffered,” “killed” and “they dumped me” could be heard.
Starr also got emotional during the recording as the voice said “Joslin. I am here.”
When Starr asked whether Joslin was sold to a sangoma as claimed by Lombaard, the voice seemingly stated that “they’re lying.”
Starr also asked the spirit whether her mum’s boyfriend was abusing her before she was killed. When she got her answers, Starr said it left her feeling nauseous.
Mickeyla Daniels claims Kelly Smith enjoyed Gayton McKenzie's help, spoke more about him than Joslin
You can watch the full video below.
What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial
- Kelly admitted to smoking drugs on the day Joslin Smith disappeared from Middelpos.
- Witness claims that Kelly Smith told him that people wanted to buy her children, she asked for R20,000.
- Shakeera Ganief testified that Kelly was enjoying the attention she received in the weeks after Joslin disappeared.
- Joslin's Grade 1 teacher said Kelly told her Joslin was on a boat on her way to West Africa.
- Lourentia Lombaard testifies that the sangoma wanted Joslin for her eyes and skin.
- Mickeyla Davids claims Kelly told her where Joslin was days after her disappearance.
Defence lawyer picks apart Lombaard’s defence
Briefly News reported earlier on 19 March that lawyer Fanie Harmse has poked holes in Lombaard's testimony during cross-examination.
Harmse, the lawyer for Jacquin Appollis, brought up a discrepancy in the date Lombaard originally stated in her testimony.
Lombaard stated that she visited Kelly on 18 February 2024, with the defence arguing that it was 17 February 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za