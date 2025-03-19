Paranormal justice medium Kandis Starr believes that Joslin Smith was killed, and not sold to a sangoma as claimed by Lourentia Lombaard

Starr used a spirit box to communicate with spirit guides and a spirit that she believed was that of the Saldanha Bay little girl

The voice, which Starr believes was Joslin’s, could be heard saying “killed” and “they dumped me”

Paranormal medium Kandis Starr shared a recording she had with what she believed was the Joslin Smith’s spirit. Image: Kandis Starr/ Polokwane Weekly

WESTERN CAPE – Kandis Starr doesn’t believe that Joslin Smith was sold to a sangoma as claimed by Lourentia Lombaard in court.

Lombaard testified that Joslin’s mother, Kelly, confessed that she sold her daughter for R20,000.

Starr, who is a paranormal justice medium in the United States of America, doesn’t believe this is the case after speaking to Joslin’s spirit. Starr has shared many posts over the past year on her YouTube channel of communication between her and what she believes is Joslin’s spirit.

During her testimony, Lourentia Lombaard said Kelly confessed that she sold Joslin to a sangoma for R20,000. Image: @ewnupdate

Starr believes Joslin was murdered

During one of her latest videos, Starr used a spirit box to communicate with her spirit guides who then directed her to “Joslin”. A spirit box, also known as a ghost box, is a handheld electronic device which paranormal investigators use to communicate with spirits that have passed on. In the video, Starr can be heard trying to communicate with a voice that said it was Joslin.

While patchy at times, words like “I suffered,” “killed” and “they dumped me” could be heard.

Starr also got emotional during the recording as the voice said “Joslin. I am here.”

When Starr asked whether Joslin was sold to a sangoma as claimed by Lombaard, the voice seemingly stated that “they’re lying.”

Starr also asked the spirit whether her mum’s boyfriend was abusing her before she was killed. When she got her answers, Starr said it left her feeling nauseous.

You can watch the full video below.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

Defence lawyer picks apart Lombaard’s defence

Briefly News reported earlier on 19 March that lawyer Fanie Harmse has poked holes in Lombaard's testimony during cross-examination.

Harmse, the lawyer for Jacquin Appollis, brought up a discrepancy in the date Lombaard originally stated in her testimony.

Lombaard stated that she visited Kelly on 18 February 2024, with the defence arguing that it was 17 February 2024.

