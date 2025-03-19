Joslin Smith Trial: Defence Lawyer Pokes Holes in Lombaard’s Testimony During Cross-Examination
WESTERN CAPE – The cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard (Renz) continues in the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre, with defence lawyer Fanie Harmse attempting to paint her as an unreliable witness.
Lombaard is the State’s star witness in the trial of the disappearance of Joslin Smith, the little girl who went missing from her Middlepos home on 19 February 2024.
Her mother, Kelly Smith, Jacquin Boeta Appollis (Kelly’s boyfriend) and their friend Steveno Van Rhyn, are all appearing in court about her disappearance. Lombaard, who was a former-accused-turned-state-witness, testified that Kelly confessed to selling Joslin to a sangoma for R20,000.
Defence lawyer questions Lombaard’s testimony
Lombaard recalled visiting Kelly’s home on Sunday, 18 February 2024 during her original testimony. It was on this day that Kelly allegedly confessed to selling her little girl to the sangoma.
Lombaard testified that on the morning of the 18th when she first went to the home of Kelly and Boeta, she saw a white detective bakkie and a man talking to Boeta. The detective was reportedly questioning Appollis about chicken theft in the area. Lombaard also noted that Kelly was visibly upset with Appollis and picked up a rock which she used to smash a window inside the home, cutting herself in the process.
She then allegedly exited the home with a knife which she threatened to stab Appollis with. Harmse, the defence lawyer for Appollis, questioned Lombaard’s testimony, picking holes in her evidence. Producing a statement from the detective who spoke to Appollis, he noted that the officer was at the home on Saturday, 17 February 2024, and not the 18th as Lombaard testified. He also stated that his client had no knowledge of Kelly smashing a window at the home.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
