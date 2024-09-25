The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, praised the country's political culture and said that it has significantly matured

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, he said that the formation of the Government of National Unity showed that South Africa's political landscape has evolved

South Africans generally agreed with his statements, even though some were still against the Government of National Unity

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Ramaphosa told the UN General Assembly good things about the GNU. Image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES—President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the Government of National Unity and said that South Africa's political culture has evolved.

Ramaphosa praises GNU

Addressing the United Nations' 79th General Assembly, Ramaphosa said the Government of National Unity, which saw 10 political parties come together, illustrates the level of maturity and evolution the country's political landscape has reached.

According to SABC, Ramaphosa said the country strives to resolve some issues. He said investor confidence is increasing, and the country's prospects look bright.

South Africans agree

Netizens on Facebook agreed with Ramaphosa, and some believed the GNU was working.

Nkululeko Popzin Mtungwa said:

"If the GNU would be part of SA politics, South Africa is going very far. The Rand is doing very well, meaning the economy is improving, petrol prices have been going down,, the electricity grid has improved, and we haven't seen loadshedding in a long time."

Ntokozo Teekay said:

"Initially, I was anti-GNU, but now I'm seeing a difference. The country is moving towards the right direction now."

Julius Kgwele said:

"I agree with you, Mr President. We are happy about your leadership in this country. The Doubting Thomases are nowhere to be seen."

Some disagreed

Siyabonga Mthembu said:

"So he went all the way to tell them nonsense."

Solomon Kassa said:

"Government of ANC and apartheid DA unity joke."

Derick Burton said:

"Matured probably means they believe they have all opposition voices silenced with their media."

