A minibus and sedan collided on the R23 between Val and Standerton, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives

The driver of the taxi and one passenger in the sedan sustained serious injuries in the head-on collision

Shocked by the incident, South Africans took to social media to issue warnings about the importance of road safety

A horrific accident in Mpumalanga killed four people. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @Lesetja_Makhura/Twitter

Source: UGC

MPUMALANGA - Tragedy struck on the roads of Mpumalanga as a head-on collision between a minibus and a sedan claimed the lives of three adults and one child.

Taxi and sedan accident

According to SABCNews, the taxi driver and a passenger in the sedan suffered serious injuries. The R23 between Val and Standerton was the unfortunate scene of the accident, prompting a police investigation into its cause.

Road fatalities during festive season

This comes after the Minister of Transport, Sindiswe Chikunga's, recent revelation that 719 lives were lost in the first three weeks of the festive season. Chikunga stressed the need for immediate and decisive measures to prevent tragic accidents.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

SA citizens raise concerns

With road fatalities on the rise during the festive season, concerned South Africans rushed to social media to share warnings.

Many emphasised the importance of adhering to road safety measures to prevent further loss of lives.

Samuel Watson Kalumba said:

"End of the year we must be careful and pray before leaving our houses."

Rachel Jeremiah commented:

"It's always a taxi involved. So sad."

Richard Asavela mentioned:

"Mpumalanga roads or province needs more attention. All the time during holidays it's on the front page headlines."

Xoli Xoly stated:

"Yoh so sad. Every day people are dying on the road."

Palala Phax Titus wrote:

"The problem is some taxi drivers and truck drivers don't rest enough."

4 Dead in KZN N2 crash with 2 cars and 1 truck

In another article, Briefly News reported that people lost their lives while travelling through KZN. The IPSS medical rescue was on the scene of the accident that involved a truck.

The car collision ended in a tragedy. South Africans were moved by the accident, and many spread awareness about the dangers of the roads during December.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News