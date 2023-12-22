There are more than 1700 motorists travelling to KwaZulu-Natal from the rest of the country per hour, according to the N3 Toll Concession

The company’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, gave motorists tips on how to keep it cool during traffic congestion

South Africans made jokes about the motorists, with some comparing them to great treks and others comparing the volume of cars to migrations

South Africans made fun of people driving to KZN through the N3. Images: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Leland Bobbe

Source: Getty Images

The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists travelling to KwaZulu-Natal for the festive season to prepare for the long drive adequately. This includes adopting habits like being patient on the road and expecting to be stuck in long traffic lines for the trip.

1700 cars going to KZN on N3 hourly

According to TimesLIVE, the N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, revealed that more than 1700 vehicles are streaming into the province hourly. The route between Cedara in the province and Heidelberg, Gauteng, is seeing a lot of traffic congestion. The congestion is mainly concentrated at toll gates and may be at its worst during peak traffic hours.

N3TC gives safety tips

Dhoogra advised motorists to remain patient and not lose their cool because of the congestion. She also advised motorists to be mindful of the severe thunderstorms that the region will experience. She said motorists should increase following distance, keep their headlights on and reduce travelling speed. She added that the traffic might peak from New Year’s Eve to 7 January when vacationers travel home.

Netizens roast N3 road users

Motorists on Facebook wished everyone a safe and cautious journey, and some made hilarious remarks.

Jeffrey Mkgahluli said:

“Be vigilant, guys.”

Palea Potele wrote:

“When I was young, we went as a family to Durban for the December holiday and went to the beach. The things I saw there. I will never go there again in peak season.”

Khosi Malebane added:

“That's about 55,000 people in eight hours. It’s the Great Trek. Maybe we should create a border gate at Heidelberg.”

Molefi Matlala observed:

“The new Limpopo.”

Twomatoes chimed in:

“Enjoy the natural toilet called Durban beaches.”

Penny Smith celebrated.

“Yay. No cars here in Gauteng. Peace.”

Source: Briefly News