A severe thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds and hail swept through Empangeni and other areas in northern KwaZulu-Natal, causing widespread damage to households and municipal buildings

One person was killed and several injured during the storm, and many residents were displaced from their homes

The storm also caused power outages in several areas. Eskom warned customers that power restoration may take longer due to access problems

Servere injured and one dead in catastrophic KZN storm. Credit: Getty Images

On Monday, 3 April, a severe thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds and hail swept through Empangeni and other areas in northern KwaZulu-Natal, causing widespread damage.

Severe thunderstorm causes widespread damage in KwaZulu-Natal

According to TimesLive, the storm resulted in structural damage, road closures, and displacement of residents whose homes were hit. Municipal buildings, including the Empangeni civic centre and fire station, Richards Bay Airport, business premises and hospitals, were also affected.

Disaster response teams have been deployed to the affected areas to cut and remove fallen trees. Motorists have been warned to drive cautiously due to trees strewn across roads.

Eskom warns of power outages following a severe thunderstorm in KwaZulu-Natal

The severe thunderstorm that hit KwaZulu-Natal caused power outages in several areas, including eNseleni, Kwambonambi, Mtubatuba, Hluhluwe, and Mkuze. Eskom warned that power restoration might take longer due to access problems and urged customers to treat all installations as live.

The damage was assessed on Tuesday, and the uMhlathuze municipality reported that one person was killed at Five Ways Mall in Empangeni, while two were injured. Areas such as eSigisi, eMacekane, eNseleni, and eMhlanga were affected, where roofs were blown away.

