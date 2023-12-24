Two lives were lost and several people were injured as a minibus taxi crashed into an accident scene on the N9 in the Eastern Cape

The initial accident between an SUV and an Iveco Minibus had no fatalities however the situation went left

South Africans are devastated by the horror crash, and many are advocating for the need for caution on the roads

EASTERN CAPE - An accident involving a minibus taxi claimed two lives and left several others injured on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape.

According to Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the initial accident involved an SUV with five passengers and an Iveco Minibus, reported SABCNews.

Minibus taxi crashes into Iveco

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported from this collision but the situation took a devastating turn when a minibus taxi, carrying 16 passengers, crashed into the Iveco.

Two females tragically lost their lives at the scene, while four others sustained injuries and were rushed to Graaff-Reinet Hospital.

Plea to motorist to exercise caution

Binqose appealed to motorists to exercise extra vigilance on the roads. Acknowledging that the outcome could have been worse given the number of people involved.

A culpable homicide docket has been opened for further investigation.

Accident frightens SA citizens

The collision served as a stark reminder for citizens on social media of the importance of road safety.

Read some comments below:

Shekinah Tummie mentioned:

"Yoooh please people stay indoors it’s bad outside."

Edward Retief posted:

"No regard for other road users looks like the N2 in morning peak to Cape Town."

Jimi Harrison said:

"Just think if the trains were running like they used to years ago, more people would rather go that way instead of putting their lives in taxi drivers' hands."

Addeline Rafferty wrote:

"Just so sad to see all these accidents."

Magdeline Malefane noted:

"So many accidents bathong."

