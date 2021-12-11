A home video has captured two criminals hijacking an unsuspecting victim right outside his driveway

It seems the motorist had gone inside his yard quickly, leaving the front gate open and leaving himself vulnerable to the crooks

Crime Watch advocate @Abramjee is urging South Africans to be more vigilant this holiday season

South Africans are still in shock after yet another brazen hijacking was caught on film. This time, the unsuspecting driver appears to have left his car just outside his front gate, probably to attend to some business in the yard all the while the gate remains open.

, it seems that unfortunately, the crooks took advantage of this small window of opportunity. At first, the suspects look like everyday people walking by the home.

The two armed men then reveal their weapons and intimidate the stunned driver before making off with his vehicle

@Abramjee first shared the video on his social media account, urging peeps to be more vigilant this holiday season:

"#DailySafetyTips #Hijackings •Be aware of your surroundings •Practice extra care when pulling in and out of your driveway," he captioned the post.

The incident took place on the 8th of December and no information has been given about where exactly it took place.

Couple robbed in driveway of their own home, clip sends chills down SA's spine

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that a couple is lamenting the harrowing ordeal they endured when two armed men ran up to them to rob them in the driveway of their home in broad daylight.

The incident happened in an area of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, according to information from social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, after he shared a video showing the chilling moment.

The caption read:

"Robbery: Arundel Road Bellair/Malvern area Durban."

In the clip, which has garnered close to 14 000 views, a car is seen reversing into the garage of a house in the eThekwini suburb. As soon as the vehicle gets in and stops, another vehicle which appears to be a grey VW Polo is seen coming down a turn on the road before stopping at the remote-controlled gate.

From the footage alone, it doesn't appear that the driver, who appears to be a woman, was followed home. There is every indication that it was a crime of opportunity by individuals who were already looking to pounce on an unsuspecting victim at the slightest chance.

Couple caught off-guard

The 93-second clip shows two men jumping out of the vehicle as the gate closes slowly behind the homeowner. At just the right time, one of the men appears to squeeze himself in, automatically sending the gate back open.

An older-looking gentleman, who'd emerged from a stairwell close to the garage before getting the slightest hint of the incident that was about to befall them, is surprised by the armed assailants. At first, he appears to be unfazed but then sensibly keeps his composure as a gun is shoved in his face.

The two suspects are then seen quickly rummaging through the vehicle as the man and the woman look on in stunned horror. After managing to grab whatever items they could, the two make a run for it without any further incident.

Justifiably, the old man, perhaps on reflex, grabs the opportunity to pick up a brick in the garage as the suspects flee before running after the vehicle, which was just a few meters away. He hurls the brick at it, however, the vehicle seems to speed off before it can make contact.

