A Tshwane Metro Police Department officer caused an accident by doing an illegal turn

The TMPD officer allegedly performed a U-turn on a solid line and collided with a blue VW Polo

South Africans shared their experience with the TMPD officers, slamming them for their terrible behaviour

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans had bad stories about TMPD officers after one allegedly caused an accident. Images: Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

A law enforcement officer found himself on the other side of the law when he allegedly executed an illegal U-turn and caused an accident. A video of the extent of the crash went viral and caused many people to criticise the officer.

TMPD officer allegedly causes accident

@Abramjee posted the video on his X, formerly Twitter, showing the extent of the damage allegedly caused by the Tshwane Metro Police Department officer. The video shows a blue VW Polo in the middle of the road with the front smashed. A TMPD officer’s car is parked on the side of the road and appears to be damaged. According to the caption, the accident occurred on the R511 near Erasmia in Tshwane, and the officer tried to make a U-turn along a solid line. View the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi criticise TMPD officers

South Africans condemned the officer’s alleged actions.

The10thman said:

“People think these road markings are for decoration purposes, and they stop like taxi drivers oblivious to other road users.”

Rangwane was unimpressed.

“They’re supposed to be the example of doing right, but they are the opposite. They are supposed to enforce the law, but it appears they don’t even know it.”

Matladi a Ngwato was not surprised.

“It’s a norm there, especially these. They’re very disrespectful.”

Future wrote:

“TMPD are the most harassing officers and always think they are above the law. I’ve interacted with JHB metro, Durban Metro Cape Town, North West and Limpopo, and the Tshwane Metro Police harass for the most absurd reasons.”

Don complained:

“And tomorrow he will be back at work, no worries.”

Phindz said:

“City of Tshwane and Tshwane mayor, please investigate.”

High school pupil directs Tshwane traffic in TikTok video

In a TMPD-related article, Briefly News reported that a Tshwane teen took the reigns when he directed traffic during rush hour.

The viral video shows the young man bravely directing the flow of traffic in the presence of the Tshwane Metro Police Department. The motorists obey the high schooler as he maintains a good traffic flow, preventing cars from crashing.

While many applauded his actions, South Africans also wondered why the Tshwane Metro Police Department officers did not stop him from directing the traffic flow.

Source: Briefly News