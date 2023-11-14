The Tshwane Metro Police Department in Sunnyside apprehended a delivery man from Tshwane

The viral TikTok video shows how the cops placed his bike in the boot of their van, with the gent standing next to the bike with his son

Netizens joked about the awkward situation and made fun of the biker and his bike

Netizens joked about a motorbike the TMPD confiscated in Sunnyside. Images: @tshepi412/TikTok and Drs Producoes

Source: UGC

The Tshwane Metro Police Department confiscated a Pretoria deliveryman's bike in the back of the TMPD van. Netizens howled in laughter and couldn't stop roasting the driver in his unfortunate situation.

Man's bike taken by TMPD

The video was posted by @tshepi412 on TikTok. The caption reveals that it was taken in Sunnyside. In the video, the bike has been put inside the back of the metro police van, with half sticking out.

The bike owner is standing next to the bike with his toddler son, and both are wearing helmets. It is not clear why the bike was taken. Watch the video here:

Netizens make fun of bike owner

Netizens in the comment section were finished and roasted the bike passengers.

Arigato Grande said:

“Project Lewis Hamilton with that kid. They don’t see the vision.”

Vince was relieved.

“They did well. What is the kid doing on a delivery bike.”

Tyceten joked:

“They arrested the motorbike.”

HoshMakatosh_alum pointed out:

“It’s bring a boy child to work day.”

Magodide24 exclaimed:

“I see it all, but the kid worsens the situation.”

Mphomahlangu012 pointed out:

“That’s why I didn’t receive my order.”

Nhlayiseko was amazed.

“Many things are happening in Sunnyside every time I pass there.”

Yannie was not surprised.

“This is normal mos. Or am I missing something for not laughing?”

Fortune Tumelo:

“Operation Mbappe.”

Slimdaddy wrote:

“The bike is not going anywhere. The metro will only get R20 to let the bike guy go.”

Welcomeh12:

“Sunnyside is a country on its own. You will see things there.”

Brinton:

“First time I see a small Velaphi with a helmet.”

Checkers Sixty60 deliveryman falls off bike

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Checkers Sixty60 delivery guy flipped his motorbike as he was trying to reverse.

The TikTok video shows the guy, who is on the bike, turning over completely and falling. The groceries that were on the bike fell out as well. A civilian rushed to his aid and assisted him in standing back up, and netizens were happy that he was not injured.

