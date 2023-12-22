The transport minister, Sindiswe Chikunga, revealed that 719 people perished since the festive season began

Chikunga added that most of the accidents took place in Gauteng, while the least number of deaths happened in the Northern Cape

South Africans shared theories on what they thought caused the high number of deaths

South Africans were shaken by how many people died on the roads this December. Images: Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and DjelicS

The Minister of Transport, Sindiswe Chikunga, revealed that 719 people died in the first three weeks of the festive season. This was seen as a decrease from last year. She called for drastic action to be taken to avoid freak accidents that claimed more than four lives.

According to eNCA, Chikunga delivered this year's annual road statistics for the festive season. She noted that 719 people died from accidents three weeks into the season. This was a decrease from the 751 fatalities that were recorded in the previous festive season. Gauteng is the province with the highest number of deaths, while the Northern Cape recorded the lowest number.

Chikunga also pointed out that drastic measures have to be taken to ensure that fewer people are killed in freak accidents. She also warned against motorists overloading their cars with passengers as this caused severe deaths.

In one of these accidents, four people died when a truck collided with two other cars on the N2 heading towards KwaZulu-Natal. She added that motorists should avoid being reckless and selfish on the roads as their actions would cause innocent people to die.

The stats do not surprise Mzansi

The statistics did not surprise South Africans who commented on Facebook.

Tia Williams said:

“Not surprised. As long as people disobey the rules of the road, incidents like this will always happen.”

Bizaro Mogapi pointed out:

“Drinking, speeding, and reckless driving killed a lot of people. Even demons on the road have an impact.”

The statistics took some aback

Mbo Cwali remarked:

“This month? Wow, what about the whole of 2023, then?”

Gavin Wilson asked:

And how many for the same period in October?”

Polokol Khalane remarked:

“Only this month? Haibo!! That means our drivers don’t rest. May their souls rest in peace.”

An accident claimed 4 lives in the Eastern Cape

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that an accident in the Eastern Cape claimed four lives and left three injured.

The accident happened between Kariega and Graaf-Reinet, and it is unknown how the incident occurred. South Africans mourned the deaths of those involved in the accident and warned motorists to be more careful when on the road during the festive.

