Petrol in South Africa dropped for the second time in two months after it initially went down

Petrol went down by over R1, and diesel decreased by almost R1 because of lower international prices

South Africans were dissatisfied and demanded that petrol prices drop drastically before they could celebrate

SA believes petrol should be lower than it is. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans are not happy with the current drop in the price of petrol and demand that the price should go even lower.

Petrol prices went down

According to TimesLIVE, petrol prices dropped on 3 July. 93 unleaded petrol went down by R1.05 per litre, 95 unleaded petrol went down by 99c per litre, and diesel dropped by 24 cents per litre. According to AA, this is expected to relieve motorists as it is the second price drop in two months due to lower fuel prices internationally.

South Africans want it to drop lower

Netizens on Facebook, though, were not happy with the drop in petrol prices and demanded that they go even lower.

Lwazi Cedric Mamba said:

''It must actually drop by more than R10. Petrol's price is unconstitutional.''

Sthembiso Wase-California Sterror said:

''Let it drop to R15 at least.''

Magongwa Mosheiks Blessing Leratokie said:

''R1 makes no difference. Let it drop by more than R10, and we'll smile.''

Khayelihle Hadebe said:

''This is making sense now. This country is run by whites underground. The DA gains power and then boom, the Rand vs Dollar is R18.62, and petrol price decreased by R1.''

Reuben Seja Kgwete said:

''Those who will sing hallelujah are the petrol users. Diesel users will see no difference e as outlets charge differently per litre.''

Johannesburg residents reject tariff increases

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg residents rejected the new tariff increases the City of Joburg will implement.

These include introducing an R200 monthly service fee for prepaid electricity meter users, something South Africans call unfair. Many opposed it online.

Source: Briefly News