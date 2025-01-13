A refinery fire has threatened the supply of jet fuel to the OR Tambo International Airport

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) has put plans in place to ensure no disruptions

South Africans were quick to blame mismanagement and corruption for the issue at OR Tambo

Airports Company of South Africa has unveiled plans to ensure there's no fuel shortage at OR Tambo Airport after a refinery fire threatened the supply. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) has reassured passengers that it plans to ensure there will be no fuel shortage at OR Tambo International Airport after 20 January 2025.

Concerns have been raised that the airport could suffer a shortage after the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Natref) stated it would implement measures to prevent the disruption of supply after a fire broke out at one of its refineries on 4 January.

The refinery is only expected to be back online by 21 February, leaving OR Tambo scrambling to ensure a steady fuel supply until then.

Airport has fuel reserves for eight days

In an official statement released on 12 January, ACSA detailed its current fuel reserves and plans to ensure business continued as normal.

“ACSA is happy to indicate that it has reserves to ensure the continuity of jet fuel availability at OR Tambo for up to eight days, up to January 20,” the statement read.

ACSA added that they were also expecting two further deliveries, with one arriving from Durban by 27 January.

Other measures include sourcing fuel from other airports and increasing rail deliveries with additional capacity to support increased jet fuel volumes.

ACSA reiterated that necessary steps were being taken to maintain normal operations and an uninterrupted fuel supply. It's not the first time the company has had to allay fears. On 20 July 2024, ACSA issued a statement saying none of its flights were affected by a global Microsoft service disruption.

ACSA also came in for criticism on 11 December following fuel challenges at OR Tambo, as social media users described it as ghetto operations.

South Africans weigh in on issue

In true social media fashion, many people didn’t read the full story and blamed corruption and mismanagement for the issue.

Norman Charles Langeveldt said:

“Here we go again. More catastrophe coming.”

Carien Van Biljon Visser added:

“Mismanagement and corruption.”

Jaco Greyling said:

“That airport is falling apart at the seams and has been for some time. This just adds whatever little fuel is left to the dumpster fire that is OR International. Cape Town International Airport is miles better in every measurable way.”

Melusi noted:

“The article says something broke down, but small-minded people say it's corruption. When it's black-owned or led, funny assumptions are made by people who can't even read a simple article.”

Tiisetso Wa Ga Ledwaba stated:

“This is now a norm. The level of incompetence.”

OR Tambo fuel challenges leave flights grounded

In a related article, the airport faced fuelling challenges on Monday, 9 December 2024 as well.

Briefly News reported that numerous flights could not take off due to a supply chain issue.

South Africans were critical of the issue, with many taking to social media to express their displeasure.

