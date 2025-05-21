President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema singing Kill the Boer chant, and repeated that there was no white genocide

This was after Ramaphosa and Trump held their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, United States and called on Trump to assist the US fight crime targeting white farmers

Ramaphosa was joined by ministers Ronald Lamola, Parks Tau, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, John Stenhuisen and businessmen Johann Rupert and Adrian Gore

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES — President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, for singing the Kill the Boer chant. He and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen also said that there was no white genocide and called on Trump to lend a hand in solving farm murders. This was during the working meeting that Ramaphosa had with United States President Donald Trump on 21 May 2025 at the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, United States.

Ramaphosa in the white house

Ramaphosa and Trump held a bilateral discussion in the Oval Office on 21 May 2025. He said the two countries rely on each other, including critical minerals that South Africa can offer to the United States, including the rare earth minerals. He said this is part of what makes a really good relationship, which we must engender and cultivate.

The Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, joined Ramaphosa for the bilateral meeting. He was also joined by billionaire Johann Rupert and legendary golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

Trump said the US government has heard complaints about Africa and said that the issues in Africa will be discussed. He denied that the US government is selective in granting refugee status after 49 Afrikaners relocated to the United States. He told Trump that the government had heard tremendous complaints of white genocide and asked for an explanation.

Ramaphosa said it would take listening to the voices of South Africa about the allegations of white genocide. He said if there was Afrikaner frame genocide, Steenhuisen, Rupert, Els and Goosen would not be at the meeting. The white House then played EFF president Julius Malema singing the Kill the Boer chant. Trump then showed a documentary, which was purported to be evidence.

No white genocide: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa clarified that the Kill the Song Boer is not government policy. He said the country has a multi-party system where political parties express themselves. He said the government policy is completely against what Malema said. He said the EFF is a small minority party. Ramaphosa said that the country has a high level of crime, and people who are killed are not white.

Ramaphosa said crime in the country requires technology that will identify where white shootings take place. He said the US can support the country by providing technology to help fight crime. He also responded to a question about the Expropriation Act. He said the government has not taken land from any Afrikaner

Tension between SA and the US

Ramaphosa's visit to the United States came after months of tensions between the two countries. The United States accused the South African government of persecuting Afrikaners and enacting a white genocide. He also accused the government of seizing farmers' land.

What you need to know about Ramaphosa's visit

Ramaphosa's visit included ministers in his cabinet as part of the delegation to the United States

Kallie Kriel, AfriForum's CEO, called Ramaphosa out for calling the 49 Afrikaners who are in the United States cowards

Trump said that he would boycott the G20 Summit in South Africa unless the government dealt with white genocide

Malema slammed Ramaphosa's visit to the United States and called it ill-timed in light of the budget speech

The African National Congress was excited about Ramaphosa's visit to the country and said the party was hopeful

Political parties slam Johan Rupert's inclusion in the delegation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that political parties including the African Transformation Movement and the EFF slammed Ramaphosa for including Rupert in the delegation to the United States.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said Rupert is the country's true leader of the country, and the EFF said that Rupert captured the country's government.

