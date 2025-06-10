The president of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, took back the praise he bestowed upon Democratic Alliance Federal Chairperson Helen Zille

Tshwane's former Mayor Cilliers Brink posted a screenshot of Mashaba's old tweet where he said Zille was not a racist

He reshared Brink's post and said he was deceived, and South Africans shared their opinions

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba withdrew his previous praise of Helen Zille. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — ActionSA president Herman Mashaba changed his views about the Democratic Alliance's Federal Chairperson Helen Zille. He said he was deceived into holding the views he once did in the past.

Herman Mashaba retracts Zille praise

Mashaba responded on his @HermanMashaba X account to a tweet former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink shared. Brink shared a tweet Mashaba posted in 2019 where he praised Zille. He said that in the years he has known Zille and read about her life, anyone calling her a racist was a racist. He also said she's one of those in South Africa he holds with the highest esteem and is proud of her.

Mashaba reshared Brink's tweet on 10 June 2025 and said that he was misled by her posture.

"I officially retract this view of Helen Zille. I unreservedly apologise for thinking the way I did then," he said.

View the X tweet here:

Mashaba also opposed Zille's desire to become the mayor of Johannesburg. He said he found it strange that Zille was considered a successful mayor. He said Zille carries Verwoerdian ideology. He said Zille holds racist views and accused her of saying that black people were unreliable and incapable of leading.

Herman Mashaba stopped singing Helen Zille's praises. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans question his retraction

Netizens on X mostly questioned his retraction and called him out.

Lorraine said:

"This retraction is nothing more than a weak attempt to cover up a major flip-flop and it reeks of political opportunism."

Donald Davhie said:

"There are so many words to describe the type of man you are."

Stickstrews said:

"That's beyond embarrassing, and the main reason why you're such a joke in SA politics."

Anduril said:

"A true politician. Your beliefs are whatever is required to get votes even if it changes by the hour."

Moss said:

"You can't be a politician if you're not a flip-flopper. In a minute, you say something, and the next, something opposite of what you just said."

