The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba got into a heated debate on X

Their disagreement stems from United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to withdraw from the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November

McKenzie believes that the government should fix relations with the US, while Mashaba slammed the US's decision to pull out from the G20

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Gayton McKenzie and Herman Mashaba were at each other's throats. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Gordon Arons/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — X became a battleground between South African politicians after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he would not attend the G20 Summit in November 2025. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie faced off with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

What was the X spat about?

McKenzie responded on his @GaytonMcK X account to the announcement Rubio made of not attending the G20 summit. Rubio, like President Donald Trump, accused the South African Government of expropriating land under the Expropriation Act. McKenzie said the government should try by all means to restore ties with the US government.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

View the X tweet here:

In response, Mashaba said on his @HermanMashaba X account he did not understand McKenzie's tweet and criticised the USA, accusing it of basing its foreign affairs on fake news.

View the X tweet here:

McKenzie hits back

McKenzie did not appreciate Mashaba's response and hit back. He said Mashaba should be bold to recommend a way forward.

"I do agree it's fake news. Let me hear your suggestion because I said mine with my chest. Say yours."

View the X tweet here:

What you need to know about the USA and Trump

Donald Trump recently announced that he would ban all aid to South Africa, accusing the government of seizing lands from white people

President Cyril Ramaphosa denied that the government seizes private land and emphasised the Expropriation Act

AfriForum received criticism after it called on the United States government to punish the African National Congress

Herman Mashaba slammed the US's decision to withdraw from the G20 summit. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

South Africans were not amused by their exchange.

Jazzy Jay said:

"I suggest you move to the US and join your brother the landlord. There you'll be free to twerk for crumbs and your stomach."

Costa said:

"Both of you are pathetic."

BigG said:

"I think we should cancel parliament and have all MPs come out here on Twitter and debate matters of national importance openly during the people."

G-man said:

"Gotta love X. Two politicians having a go at each other."

TC said:

"Both of you guys are pathetic and ridiculous."

SA blasts Ramaphosa for calling Elon Musk

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa called billionaire Elon Musk. Musk's father, Errol, said he facilitated the call.

Ramaphosa's call came after Musk accused the country of having racist laws. South Africans were not impressed with Ramaphosa's actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News