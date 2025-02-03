Cyril Ramaphosa Responds to Donald Trump, Denies That the Government Confiscated Land
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the Trump administration to engage with the South African government over land reform policy
- this was after Trump announced that he would cut all funding for South Africa pending an investigation into alleged human rights violations
- In response, Ramaphosa clarified that South Africa only receives 17% of its HIV/AIDS funding from the United States, and his response caused a fierce discussion online
PRETORIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa said he looks forward to engaging in talks with United States President Donald Trump after Trump announced that he is cutting all aid to the country because of alleged human rights violations.
What did Ramaphosa say?
Ramaphosa posted on the @PresidencyZA X account in defence of the Expropriation Act which he recently signed into law. He noted that South Africa is a constitutional country deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. He strongly refuted claims that the government confiscated land.
Ramaphosa clarified that the Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument but a constitutionally mandated legal process. He added that other countries have similar laws which balance the need for public use of land and protecting private property owners' rights.
Read the X statement here:
What you need to know about Trump's announcement
The South African Chamber of Commerce in the USA said that Trump's announcement to cut all funding could have a severe impact on businesses. The commerce said that over R8 billion worth of pledged funds could be jeopardised.
AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel called on the United States president to punish the leaders of the African National Congress and not South Africans. He said South Africans are victims of the ANC.
South Africans debated with each other
Netizens disagreed with Ramaphosa. Below are some of the views of those who opposed him.
Trump cuts all US funding to SA amid land expropriation fracas, Ramaphosa hits back in sharp riposte
The Kiffness said:
"You are wrong. The US values individual property rights and the Expropriation bill (which offers nil compensation) is directly at odds with US values. which offers just compensation if the state wants to acquire land."
JN said:
"South Africa needs to pick and choose its battles wisely. Trying to spar with Trump is not going to be beneficial for South Africa."
Trisha Packham said:
"This is beyond the act. This is about 30 years of corruption and looting that has made ministers and government tenders."
Those who supported Ramaphosa
Spurra said:
"I need him not to fold. Press more, my president."
Mduduzi Hadebe said:
"You can engage with Trump but don't bow down to him."
Cabello said:
"We don't have any reason to beg Trump and his Elon Musk."
Evans Mathibe said:
"I hope you'll tell Donald Trump and his baby Elon Musk to mind their own business."
US representatives request meeting with Aaron Motsoaledi
In a related article, Briefly News reported that representatives from the United States government requested to meet with Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi after Trump lifted his ban on foreign aid.
Motsoaledi said he did not know why they wanted to meet but asserted that the funding the government receives supports 25 out of over 50 districts in the country.
