African National Congress Ready for State of the Nation Address
- the African National Congress is gearing up for the 2025 State of the Nation Address in the Western Cape
- The former ruling party said the SONA will focus on key priorities including providing a steady water supply and fixing local government
- South Africans slammed the party and accused it of ignoring the plight of citizens for decades
WESTERN CAPE — The African National Congress is ready for the government of national unity's first State of the Nation Address. The party is adamant that this year's focus will be to improve key issues.
ANC on the State of the Nation Address
According to SABC News, the ANC is expecting President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise foxing local government and water security. The Government of National Unity will also focus on fighting crime and corruption and creating jobs.
President Cyril Ramaphosa echoed similar sentiments when he delivered his keynote address at the party's January 8 celebrations held in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape this year. He admitted that the party is in an existential crisis after it lost its majority in the 2024 general elections.
The ANC recently decided to reconfigure its KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provincial Executive Committees after the party lost its majority in both provinces. An NEC lekgotla convened to discuss the fate of the party's provincial structures.
South Africans not impressed
Netizens on Facebook were tired of the ANC.
Jabu Mahlangu said:
"I can't believe we still have the incompetent and corrupt ANC in our parliament in 2025."
Kabelo Ramosetlha said:
"No one cares about SONA anymore."
Mvelisi Cwele said:
"He must also clarify as to when we are going to avenge our soldiers from the rebels backed by Rwanda."
Bettie Steyn said:
"Again. Same old lies."
Gauteng ANC said it did everything possible to stop electoral decline
