The president of the African National Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa, called on ANC members to focus on the party's renewal amid a poor election performance

He admitted that the party is in an existential crisis after the elections resulted in the loss of their majority rule

Dr Lubna Nadvi, a political scientist and analyst based at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, spoke to Briefly News about the ANC's recent performance in the elections

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that the African National Congress is in trouble. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KHAYELITSHA — The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that the parry is in an existential crisis. He spoke during the party's 113th anniversary in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Dr Lubna Nadvi, a political scientist and analyst based at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, shared her views about the ANC's current condition with Briefly News.

ANC must regain public's trust: Nadvi

Nadvi told Briefly News that the ANC and its elected officials must work to regain the trust of the voting public after their dismal performance at the 2024 general elections. The party lost its majority for the first time since 1999 and formed a Government of National Unity with the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, Patriotic Alliance, and other parties.

Nadvi said the trust can be regained by ensuring that the regions the ANC governs provide essential services adequately and appropriately.

"The ANC officials must be seen to be earning their salaries by being visible and available to the electorate when there are concerns raised or answers required from officials. Furthermore, the ANC needs to ensure that its members, who have been accused of wrongdoing, are held accountable by subjecting them to the relevant disciplinary and legal processes," she said.

What can be done?

Ramaphosa said the party will adjust its membership system to attract members who will take the party forward. Nadvi told Briefly News that for the ANC to move forward, it must appoint credible and competent people to important positions and remove those not serving the people it is meant to serve.

"While the ANC has been making efforts in its campaign to renew and rebuild the organisation, a lot more has to be done over a sustained period of time for the electorate to be convinced that the party is serious," she pointed out.

Ramaphosa says 2025 focus is on crime, economic growth

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa said the party would focus on creating employment and fighting crime. He stressed the party's six priority actions.

He said the party would strive to fix local government, speed up economic growth, and strengthen the fight against crime. However, South Africans said he was making empty promises.

Source: Briefly News