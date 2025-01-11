President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined six priority actions and specific tasks he aims to achieve in 2025

Top of the list for Ramaphosa is renewing the ANC after a disappointing showing in the 2024 elections

South Africans don't believe anything Ramaphosa said, adding that he's made the same promises before

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the key areas he plans to focus on in 2025, including fighting crime and growing the economy, but South Africans don't buy it. Image: Deagreez/ Michele Spatari

WESTERN CAPE — The African National Congress has officially celebrated its 113th anniversary, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the occasion to call for the party's renewal.

During his keynote address on 11 January at the anniversary celebrations held at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Ramaphosa detailed the party’s priorities for the coming year.

Party renewal following a disappointing showing in the national elections in May 2024 is top of the agenda.

Ramaphosa unveils six priority actions for 2025

During his speech, the president unveiled six priority actions and specific tasks for 2025. These include renewing the ANC, fixing local government, speeding up economic growth, and strengthening the fight against crime and corruption.

In explaining the party’s plans for renewal, Ramaphosa said they aimed to strengthen the presence of the ANC in communities, engage and listen to citizens, and work with them to address challenges and grievances.

“Renewal is as much about fixing the ANC as it is about improving the quality of governance and service delivery and fast-tracking fundamental socioeconomic transformation.”

South Africans mock Ramaphosa’s plans

The president's statement didn’t resonate with everyone on social media, as many said they’d heard it before.

@Richard_Spoor said:

“Once again, the question is how? Cyril and his ANC do not have any coherent plan or policy to achieve any of these things.”

@ZengFuey added:

“Then, after all this, you fail and get on the podium and blame Apartheid. We've read the script; we've seen the ending.”

@StHonorable said:

”Since 2019, you have been making promises🚮. Nothing is happening. Every year, you come up with new ones, but nothing is happening. You aim to take us for a ride until your term is over.”

@mark_alun stated:

“Been saying the same thing for 30 years, but only managed to promote their own self-interests.”

@peterxbaker said:

“Blah blah, your time is up.”

@SelloSamuel14 added:

“My dear President, Albert Einstein once said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Beware of promising people the same thing and failing to practice what you preach. Amandla✊🏾.”

@jethro_mok81103 stated:

“30 years of promises.”

@mduduzi563 asked:

“You couldn't do that in 30 years; why and how will you achieve that in four years?”

@PelisaS laughed:

“At this point, you're just rehashing old speeches🤣. Not only have you run out of solutions, you've also run out of lies.”

Ramaphosa denies ANC is in decline

In a related article, ANC president Ramaphosa said he doesn't believe that the party's electoral performance was a terminal diagnosis.

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa called on members to learn from their performance and change their ways.

Ramaphosa made the comments on 7 January 2025 while reflecting on the party's performance during the May elections.

