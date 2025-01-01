The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for the way he ran the country in 2024

The party described Ramaphosa's leadership in 2024 as a year of broken promises and betrayal

South Africans on social media said the party's comments were like the pot calling the kettle black

The MK Party has bashed Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership in 2024, but Mzansi thinks Jacob Zuma isn’t much better. Image: Leon Neal/ Per-Anders Pettersson

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s.

Reflecting on the year that was, the party said that the country had regressed under the current political leadership.

Ramaphosa was sworn in as the country’s president on 15 February 2018, following former president Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

MK Party criticises Ramaphosa's administration

Looking back at 2024, the party described it as a year of broken promises and betrayal.

Party spokesperson Sipho Tyira said that Ramaphosa proved to be indecisive and only concerned with appeasing powerful people.

"South Africans continue to endure worsening socio-economic hardships due to the continued failure of Ramaphosa’s administration to deliver on its commitments and promises. A hollow dream of a new dawn was sold to the nation, yet South Africans continue to linger in the doldrums of a never-ending dusk," Tyira said.

Zuma has previously expressed dissatisfaction with Ramaphosa and, on 11 April 2024, accused the courts of favouring the President.

Ramaphosa has not openly criticised Zuma, but did throw a jab at him in a hilarious TikTok video in July 2024.

South Africans believe MK Party aren’t any better

Social media users weighed in on the party’s comments, with many saying they were just as bad as the African National Congress (ANC) and Ramaphosa.

Donald Christie said:

“Says the party with a corrupt leader that looted billions and stole the future of millions of his own people who fought for a dignified life.”

@NewMufariwapiki stated:

“No surprises there. MKP will slam him for breathing.”

@chrisfvz added:

“There goes the kettle criticising the pot again🤣.”

@R1chainlink said:

“No word on the ANC.😳 Just beef between Ramaphosa and Zuma.”

@richard_smanga added:

“Ramaphosa is continuing where Zuma left off. Both of them are total failures, nje.”

@ka_mphemba said:

“A classic case of a pot calling the kettle black😂.”

@funkneekirk added:

“I get that as the opposition, you need to find fault. But in finding fault, you can't demonstrate ignorance.”

MK Party rejects Ramaphosa's salary approval

In a related article, the MK Party rejected Parliament's decision to grant Ramaphosa a salary increase.

Briefly News reported that the official opposition tabled a tabled a motion to oppose Ramaphosa's 3% raise.

South Africans supported the party's stance, as many questioned why he needed a salary raise.

