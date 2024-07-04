President Cyril Ramaphosa set social media ablaze with a playful jab at uMkhonto we Sizwe leader Jacob Zuma during a recent speech

While discussing the nation's economic progress, Ramaphosa struggled to articulate 160 billion, laughing it off and referencing Zuma's past number fumble

The moment resonated with the audience and netizens, earning widespread attention and humorous reactions online

President Cyril Ramaphosa set social media ablaze with a playful jab at former President Jacob Zuma during a recent speech, which quickly went viral on TikTok.

The incident occurred while Ramaphosa discussed the nation's economic progress and mentioned a staggering figure of 160 billion rand.

Ramaphosa does a comedic jig after struggling with the number

While delivering his speech, Ramaphosa momentarily struggled to articulate the number, pausing before laughing it off.

"Now I realize this numbers game can tie your tongue. I remember others who have had trouble, okay... this needs to be said currently. Adding over 160 billion to our country's GDP, give a round of applause to that."

Netizens took this light-hearted remark as an apparent reference to a past incident in which Zuma famously fumbled with large numbers during a public address.

Ramaphosa's playful mockery resonated with the audience, earning applause and laughter.

The moment was captured on video and quickly made its way to TikTok, where it garnered widespread attention and a flood of reactions from netizens.

South Africans remember Zuma fumbling over his numbers

The TikTok video amassed thousands of views and comments, with users expressing amusement and admiration for Ramaphosa's sense of humour.

Claude did not hold back and also took a jab at Zuma:

"The only thing the Guptas didn't teach Jacob. Mathematics"

Silke Kaiser, however, expressed her disappointment in Ramaphosa's leadership:

"He is so charming. So, so intelligent but what a disappointment he has been. I absolutely adored this man."

Montle63 commented:

"My educated president."

Naledi Thulo also said:

"They can never make me hate him."

Makatwana noted:

"Joke is a joke nothing wrong with that."

Thato Shaun Lekaba took a jab at uMkhonto we Sizwe supporters who were coming to Zuma's defence:

"MK members catching feelings . Relax, cupcake is just breaking the ice, too much tension in the room."

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina makes SA laugh with a mispronounced word in a TikTok video

Briefly News reported that Pemmy Majodina, the new Minister of Water and Sanitation, left the nation in stitches during her swearing-in ceremony.

She mispronounced the word "conscientiously'' and had the entire National Assembly bursting out in laughter.

South Africans were entertained by her and applauded for taking it with a grain of salt and not feeling embarrassed.

