The new Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina, left the nation in stitches during her swearing-in ceremony

She mispronounced the word "conscientiously'' and had the entire National Assembly bursting out in laughter

South Africans were entertained by her and applauded her for taking it with a grain of salt and not feeling embarrassed

Pemmy Majodina's slip of the tongue made Mzansi crack up. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—The new Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina's slip of the tongue, made Mzansi laugh.

Minister Pemmy Mjodina's tongue slips

In the video posted by @newsnexussa on TikTok, Mjodina took her oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the deputy president, the ministers and deputy ministers. Mjodina is a minister announced as part of Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

In the video, she reads her oath and stumbles when she is supposed to pronounce it "conscientiously." View the video here:

Mzansi in stitches

The video thoroughly entertained South Africans and praised the minister for taking it lightly.

Kulani Mabasa said:

''I'm sure the white ministers would also have a challenge pronouncing a Zulu word. As long as she can govern, that's all we need.''

Callista Potgieter said:

''At least she has a sense of humour. My English also runs out like airtime.''

BEE said:

''We all struggle with words. It happens and as long as we can all laugh, who cares? No one is without mistakes.''

Bongza Timbs said:

''I love how she was aware that she wasn't going to be able to pronounce the word. Dealt with it like a pro.''

Ro-Ann said:

''I just love how she handled it. Respect. Good sense of humour.''

