MK Party Rejects Parliamentary Approval of Cyril Ramaphosa’s Salary Increase
- The official opposition, the MK Party, is against Parliament's decision to grant President Cyril Ramaphosa a salary
- The party's chief whip, Mzwanele Manyi, tabled a motion to oppose Ramaphosa's 3% raise because he is a millionaire
- South Africans supported the MK Party's opposition, and many questioned why he needed a salary raise
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The MK Party has opposed Parliament's decision to grant President Cyril Ramaphosa a 3% salary increase.
Ramaphosa salary increase
According to SABC News, the Independent Commission on Public Remuneration recommended in May 2024 that office bearers, including Ramaphosa, receive a 3% salary increase for the 2023-24 financial year and a 2.5% increase for the 2024-25 financial year.
The MK Party's chief whip, Mzwanele Manyi, strongly opposed the raise, especially for Ramaphosa. He said Ramaphosa is a multi-billionaire and does not need a salary, much less a salary increase. He said it is a moral issue as public servants have been denied salary increases for the past four years.
SA agrees with Manyi
Netizens on Facebook agreed with Manyi's vehement opposition.
Khayalethu Khaya said:
"He's busy increasing his salary while South African people are struggling to survive."
Senzo Inno Mgodouka asked:
"Pay rise for what? The guy is a billionaire. There's no need to up his salary. I thought he'd give all his salary to a charity and lead out of passion."
Mzwandile Kheswa said:
"He is greedy and serves only his personal interest. Mandela refused to be given an increase."
Anele Anale Sihange said:
"I stand with the MK Party on this one. Looking at Ramaphosa's track record, he doesn't deserve that kind of a pay cheque."
LeraMe Matimela said:
"Ramaphosa deserves a decrease of 50%."
