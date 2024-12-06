The official opposition, the MK Party, is against Parliament's decision to grant President Cyril Ramaphosa a salary

The party's chief whip, Mzwanele Manyi, tabled a motion to oppose Ramaphosa's 3% raise because he is a millionaire

South Africans supported the MK Party's opposition, and many questioned why he needed a salary raise

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Mzwanele Manyi doesn't think Cyril Ramaphosa deserves a raise. Images: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The MK Party has opposed Parliament's decision to grant President Cyril Ramaphosa a 3% salary increase.

Ramaphosa salary increase

According to SABC News, the Independent Commission on Public Remuneration recommended in May 2024 that office bearers, including Ramaphosa, receive a 3% salary increase for the 2023-24 financial year and a 2.5% increase for the 2024-25 financial year.

The MK Party's chief whip, Mzwanele Manyi, strongly opposed the raise, especially for Ramaphosa. He said Ramaphosa is a multi-billionaire and does not need a salary, much less a salary increase. He said it is a moral issue as public servants have been denied salary increases for the past four years.

SA agrees with Manyi

Netizens on Facebook agreed with Manyi's vehement opposition.

Khayalethu Khaya said:

"He's busy increasing his salary while South African people are struggling to survive."

Senzo Inno Mgodouka asked:

"Pay rise for what? The guy is a billionaire. There's no need to up his salary. I thought he'd give all his salary to a charity and lead out of passion."

Mzwandile Kheswa said:

"He is greedy and serves only his personal interest. Mandela refused to be given an increase."

Anele Anale Sihange said:

"I stand with the MK Party on this one. Looking at Ramaphosa's track record, he doesn't deserve that kind of a pay cheque."

LeraMe Matimela said:

"Ramaphosa deserves a decrease of 50%."

Dada Morero to get salary increase

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero is expected to receive a salary increase.

His salary will increase by R83,701 as the City Council approved a 3% increase.

Source: Briefly News