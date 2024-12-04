The Johannesburg High Court has found the City of Johannesburg City manager Floyd Brink's appointment illegal

The court has ordered that he vacate the offices after the Democratic Alliance took him to court

The court order has given him ten days to vacate the offices and has also awarded costs to the DA's counsel

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

The Johannesburg High Court ruled against Floyd Brink's appointment. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Chris Ryan

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance welcomed the Johannesburg High Court's decision to declare City of Joburg Manager Floyd Brink's appointment unlawful. He has been ordered to vacate the office in 10 days.

High court rules against Brink

The Democratic Alliance won its case against Brink and the City of Johannesburg. Brink was appointed as the Manager in February 2023. However, the DA in Joburg filed a court case opposing his appointment. The High Court ruled that his appointment was unconstitutional. The City unsuccessfully appealed the decision, and he was reappointed the same month.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The DA's Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Brink must resign as the court found his appointment unconstitutional. She said that the party's fight for the residents of Johannesburg continues.

South Africans reacted

Netizens commenting on @eNCA's tweet shared their views.

Thulas said:

"Another Brink ousted. At this rate, the Brinkas are at the brink of extinction."

Michael said:

"Crooks running both Pretoria and Johannesburg."

Malumz said:

"Even Dada must be removed from office."

Tshidi said:

"Brinks are a problem in our metros."

Vuyo said:

"The drama never ends."

Flaming Lion said:

"So a Lesufi puppet hopefully will be terminated just to be replaced by another Lesufi crook. When will Fikile and company finally act against Lesufi? "

City of Joburg scores R2.5 billion loan for service delivery

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the City of Joburg passed the application for an R2.5 billion loan for infrastructure development in July this year.

A French company will provide the loan, which will be used to improve service delivery in the city.

Source: Briefly News