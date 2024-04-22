ANC Plans to Appeal High Court Ruling on uMkhonto weSizwe Name and Logo

ANC Secretary Fikile Mbalula confirmed the ruling party's decision to appeal the High Court judgment regarding the use of the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo

Mbalula said the ANC believes the MK party is infringing on their intellectual property and misleading the public

South Africans expressed varied opinions, with some urging the ruling party to prioritise national issues over legal battles with the MK party

Jacob Zuma at an MK party rally and Fikile Mbalula during a press conference. Image: Emmanuel Croset and David Harrison

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is not backing down in the fight over the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo.

ANC headed back to court

Following a High Court ruling in favour of Jacob Zuma's party, the ANC is gearing up for an appeal.

ANC Secretary Fikile Mbalula stated that the MK party's use of ANC trademarks constitutes a breach of intellectual property rights.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

He added that the ANC's appeal isn't just about logos, but about safeguarding the party's legacy, reported IOL.

Mixed reactions from South Africans

As the decision spread, South Africans offered a range of responses on social media. While some support the party's stance on protecting its trademarks, others are questioning the party's priorities.

Read a few comments below:

Lugo IBakhulu said:

"I saw it coming. I think they have a credible case."

Philip Backer mentioned:

"Stop worrying about small things like this, and start fixing the country's problems!"

Mangaliso Mangy wrote:

"The ANC is giving Zuma free platforms and media coverage to continue spreading the message of his Umkhonto WeSixwe party."

Lebohang Napo suggested:

"Let it go ous Fikile. Have these idiots not noticed the amount of work they're doing for MK's election campaign?"

Lebo Mthabela posted:

"ANC is always focusing on the non-essentials."

ANC’s KZN secretary angers MK supporters

Recently, Briefly News reported that the ANC’s KZN secretary stirred up commotion at an election debate when he accused former President Jacob Zuma of handing the country to the Guptas.

Bheki Mtolo was addressing a town hall debate hosted at the Hambanathi Hall in Tongaat on 20 April 2024, ahead of the 29 May 2024 General Election.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News