The ANC said it will not comment on the leaked audio from one of its NEC meetings on its 2024 Election campaign

In the leaked recording, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is heard sharing his dissatisfaction with the NEC ahead of the polls

Some netizens suspected that the release of the audio showed that the loyalty within the party's ranks was compromised

The ANC released a statement saying it won't respond to leaked audio of its President, Cyril Ramaphosa, at an NEC meeting.

Source: Getty Images

The ANC has reiterated its stance of not commenting on leaked information, stating that it would not dignify the unethical behaviour with a response.

ANC responds to a leaked recording

The party released a statement on its @MYANC profile on X after audio from its National Executive Committee’s meeting on the upcoming election was leaked to the public.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa could be heard sharing his dissatisfaction with the party’s campaign and saying it lacked energy. The party President added that the NEC failed to adhere to commitments, leaving volunteers stranded.

Netizens ponder on ANC loyalty

Many South Africans who reacted to the clip and the ANC’s response questioned the loyalty of the party’s executive members.

@TheAnonymous_ZA said:

“Elections must come. Its going to be the greatest pleasure voting you in to 30%”

@TimeSpaceillus1 advised:

“Get rid of all the Zuma men and women from your NEC .”

@NkabindeAn44746 added:

“All ANC NEC members should go under lie detector to get the culprit it can't go on like this.”

@maguxenhla asked:

“Who leaked what!? We have spies in our party. MK spies.”

@Thabiso97829894 commented:

“This alone proves that your NEC is not loyal to you.”

