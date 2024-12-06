The National Prosecuting Authority reached a final resolution with McKinsey South Africa to pay for its involvement in State Capture

The firm has been ordered to pay R1.1 billion to the state after McKinsey was awarded contracts with Eskom and Transnet

McKinsey's former partner Vikas Sagar was investigated for State Capture and facilitated the contracts to the SOEs worth R2 billion

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Netizens are angry that McKinsey won't be prosecuted for State Capture. Images: Skynesher and Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — McKinsey South Africa has been ordered to cough out R1.1 billion for its role in State Capture.

McKinsey to pay R1.1 billion to state

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) posted on its account @NPA_Prosecutes and announced the final resolution in a statement. The NPA added that the resolution is the product of a joint investigation between the NPA and the United States Department of Justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

McKinsey's former partner, Vikas Sagar, was allegedly involved in State Capture when he received bribes to facilitate contracts worth R2 billion between McKinsey, Eskom, and Transnet. McKinsey previously paid back the money paid to it by the SOEs with interest. The fund will be paid into South Africa's Criminal Assets Recovery Account.

View the statement here:

SA angry

Netizens were upset that McKinsey would not face criminal prosecution.

Kenny said:

"White companies and their directors pay a fine for crimes committed while black companies and their directors face jail time."

Fit for Purpose said:

"Please assure that you are now going to accelerate the pace towards prosecuting the officials involved in this crippling economic sabotage activity. Heads must roll."

Boss Man said:

"This is becoming the modus operandi for the NPA now. The rich corporations can buy their freedom from prosecution as if they did not perpetrate the corruption being investigated."

ZiwundaFort-Cox said:

"Not a single one of these businesses will ever be prosecuted. They'll pay a bit of money."

Palestine said:

"We need the names of Eskom employees he bribed. Why are the other players in this corruption kept secret?"

Billy Downer warns state capture-linked individuals

In a related article, Briefly News reported that state prosecutor Billy Downer issued a stern warning to state capture-implicated individuals.

He promised South Africans that those implicated in state capture would face the might of the law.

Source: Briefly News