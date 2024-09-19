Advocate Billy Downer Warns State Capture Linked Individuals, Promises SA Justice Will Be Served
- William "Billy" Downer has promised action will be taken against those guilty of corruption and state capture
- Downer is best known for his prosecution of high-profile public corruption cases in the country
- Former President Jacob Zuma has tried in vain to get Downer removed ahead of his corruption case
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues.
Advocate William “Billy” Downer is warning those linked with state capture that their time is coming.
The state prosecutor made the comments in an attempt to allay the public’s fears that corruption went unpunished in the country.
The public inquiry into state capture was launched in 2018, but to date, no one has been brought to book for their involvement in it.
Downer promises action will be taken
Speaking about halting corruption at an investment conference recently, Downer insisted that action would be taken against those found guilty of it.
“Ten years of state capture cannot be reversed in five years. The NPA hears the cries of the public.
“We want the crooks in the tjoekie. But we have to follow the law and find the evidence. Just give us more time. Things are happening. Watch this space,” he said.
He added that the lack of action thus far left the public with little faith in the justice system.
Prosecution ready for Zuma trial
Downer, best known for prosecuting high-profile public corruption cases, is currently the lead prosecutor in the Jacob Zuma corruption trial.
The former state president has attempted to remove Downer, but his appeals were denied.
The prosecution wants the trial to go ahead next year. Zuma’s trial was ready for court three years ago, but numerous appeals have halted the actual case from being heard.
In his last appearance, Downer asked that the trial dates be reserved officially for next year despite the appeals lodged.
Zuma’s appeal against Downer denied
Briefly News earlier reported how Jacob Zuma wanted Downer removed as lead prosecutor.
Downer is the lead prosecutor in the upcoming case against the former state president.
Judge Nkosinathi Chili recently provided an explanation as to why he was dismissing Zuma’s appeal.
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za