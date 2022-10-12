The presidency confirmed that it has received the amended versions of the State Capture Report

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was granted permission to make changes to the final volume last week

The changes made by Zondo included correcting typos and making adjusting figures that were incorrect

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa received the amended versions of the State Capture Report on Wednesday, 12 October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the amended State Capture Report from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

The new version contains corrections made by State Capture Commission chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The chairperson was granted permission to make changes to the final volume of the report by the Pretoria high court last week.

Zondo applied to make corrections in August under the pretence that they would not prejudice anyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

HeraldLIVE reported that Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba ruled that corrected versions of two volumes of the report could be delivered to Ramaphosa.

The report was initially submitted to the presidency earlier this year.

According to TimesLIVE, Zondo corrected typos in volume 2 of part VI and changed figures in volume 3 of part VI.

Citizens react to the changes:

@soengwazi said:

“This is now a circus show.”

@Tumeloo_M commented:

“He should flush that report down the toilet.”

@LeungoMohumi added:

“You really are determined to turn this country into a joke hey.”

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo allowed to make changes to State Capture Report, rules court

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been given the green light to make changes to the State Capture Report following his application to the Pretoria high court in August. The chairperson of the commission said the corrections would be in the public interest and would not prejudice anyone.

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba ruled on Wednesday, 5 October, that the corrected version of two volumes of the report could be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The errors that require correcting are typos, the amendment to figures that were mistakenly included and an analysis of the evidence of two witnesses, which was mistakenly omitted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News