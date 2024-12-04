The MK Party and Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe suggested to Eskom a solution to resolve municipalities owing the SOE

He suggested that the entire country must use prepaid electricity and said this would prevent debt

South Africans debated the suggestion, with some agreeing with the MP and others trashing him

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Brian Molefe suggested prepaid electricity for the whole country to save Eskom from debt. Images: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/ Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Eskom's former boss and MK Party MP Brian Molefe suggested on 4 December 2024 in Parliament that the entire country should switch to prepaid electricity to avoid owing Eskom billions in unpaid bills.

Brian Molefe makes prepaid suggestion

@Newzroom405 posted a video of Molefe asking a question during a Parliamentary session. Molefe said municipal debt can be resolved by buying prepaid electricity.

"What will it take to put the whole of South Africa on prepaid? Because in this way, a municipality will also have to pay for their electricity. So there won't be an issue of 30 days-debt which grows to three years to five years and so on," he said.

He added that Eskom once had a project to begin prepaid electricity rollouts in Soweto, Midrand, and Sandton in Gauteng.

View the clip here:

South Africans discuss the suggestion

Netizens discussed the recommendation.

Some agreed with him

Rabs G said:

"He is again correct."

Unvaccinated King said:

"Remove municipalities completely from the electricity supply value chain and cut the middleman."

Mr If said:

"Brian Molefe must tell these new Eskom leaders how he managed the Eskom debt without subjecting the poor to such drastic measures."

Others disagree

Fit for purpose said:

"Juvenile thinking. The matter is very complex and requires some serious minds."

I'm too mellow said:

"That's not a realistic business model. A business cannot have just one option for all its customers. It needs to cater for all its customers' preferences."

Manero said:

"The best solution is for everyone to open accounts directly with Eskom."

City of Tshwane to settle Eskom debt

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Tshwane agreed to pay Eskom R400 million of its R6.6 billion debt.

Tshwane and Eskom reached an out-of-court settlement, and Eskom expressed that it was pleased with the agreement.

Source: Briefly News