The MK Party has appointed former EFF member Mzwanele Manyi as its chief whip in Parliament

The position was previously held by Sihle Ngubane, who was recalled from his position to be replaced by Manyi

South Africans roasted the party and mocked how many times it changes leaders, having appointed two previous chief whips

Mzwanele Manyi replaced Sihle Ngubane as MKP's Chief Whip. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The official opposition, the MK Party, has another chief whip in Parliament. Mzwanele Manyi has been appointed to the position.

MK Party appoints new chief whip

The MK Party posted a statement announcing Manyi's appointment as its Chief Parliamentary Whip on its X account @MkhontoweSizwex. Mzwanele recently joined the party after his exit alongside Floyd Shivambu. The party praised him, saying he brings a wealth of experience to Parliament, having served in government as the GCIS's director general.

Manyi is the party's third chief whip. The party had initially appointed former judge Dr John Hlophe as chief whip and replaced him with Sihle Ngubane, who served briefly. View the tweet here:

South Africans roast the MK Party

Netizens had a field day mocking the party for changing parliamentary whips.

Ms*nu ka Johann Rupert said:

"Changing people and positions like you are changing condoms."

Matume was confused.

"Why was Sihle removed? He served as an exemplary SG, leaving me to ponder the reasons behind his ousting. Despite my admiration for the MK Party, I cannot help but question this decision."

Sir Mthi said:

"I wasted my vote."

Thabo Tlhobelo said:

"This stokfel will not survive the full duration of five years."

Zorro said:

"My sympathy goes to those poor souls who spent lots of time campaigning for Zuma's party with the hope of parliamentary deployment, only to be replaced by Manyi and his Guptas associates."

Floyd Shivambu appointed MK Party's national organiser

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party appointed Floyd Shivambu as its Parliamentary Chief Whip.

Shivambu recently joined the party after leaving the Economic Freedom Fighters, where he was one of its co-founders and the deputy president.

