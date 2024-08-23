The former Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, has hit back against critics of the Economic Freedom Fighters

The party's future remained uncertain after Floyd Shivambu resigned from the EFF and President Julius Malema said more members would leave

Mboweni said the party still has a significant role to play in South African politics, and some netizens questioned Mboweni

JOHANNESBURG—Former finance minister Tito Mboweni believes that writing off the Economic Freedom Fighters is unwise simply because Floyd Shivambu left the party.

Tito Mboweni on the EFF

Mboweni's words come after Floyd Shivambu left the EFF and joined the MK Party. Party president Julius Malema announced that more members would go and follow Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi.

Mboweni tweeted on his account @tito_mboweni and said some are celebrating what they call the EFF's demise.

"They really shouldn't. The EFf has a role to play, like them or not!"

Shivsmbu was announced as the MK Party's new National Organiser, a role revealed during a press briefing recently held. View the tweet here:

South Africans disagree with Mboweni

South Africans on Facebook, though, were not on the same page as Mboweni.

John Gaitsiwe said:

"If you lose voters' support in this day and age, you have a hearing problem."

Lesego Lsg said:

"I believe the opposite to be true."

Rashid Gaffoor said:

"The role they have to play is other parties' distraction mechanism."

Ferdi Thomson said:

"The role that they have to play is to watch and see how civilised politics work."

Carl Van Vuuren said:

"Yeah, their remaining role is to close the door behind them on the way out."

Source: Briefly News