A political analyst is of the view that it will be difficult for members of the MK Party to follow Floyd Shivambu

Shivambu was announced as the Party's National Organiser after he left the Economic Freedom fighters

South Africans held different views, as some believed that MK Party members would follow Floyd, and others said he would be rejected

JOHANNESBURG — A political analyst pointed out that it could be challenging for MK Party members to follow Floyd Shivambu as a leader.

Analyst doubts Shivambu in MK

SABC News reported that Khanyi Magubane said the organisation's lack of discipline will make it difficult for members to submit to Floyd as a leader. Shivambu was announced as its National Organiser, one of the Party's top eight senior positions within the National High Command.

Magubane said the MK Party must endeavour to distance itself from claims it is a tribal party, and introducing Ahivambu, who is not Zulu, could achieve that. The Party announced its High Command as the highest decision-making body in the Party, with Floyd as a key member.

Netizens discuss Shivambu's leadership

Netizens on Facebook expressed different views on Shivambu successfully leading the MK Paerty as its National Organiser.

Vumile Zulu Khaya Qongo said:

"From being a deputy president to a national organiser. What a downfall."

Lolo Makgatho said:

"If nothing or no one disturbs Floyd, I'm looking at the future SA president."

Eric Guga said:

"Floyd is being used to pull support, but those guys are not taking him seriously."

John Snopper Setshogo said:

"The problem with the MK Party is that it is centred around only one person."

Johnnie Johnstone said:

"The blind leading the blind."

Floyd Shivambu resigns as EFF deputy president

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema announced Shiviambu's resignation.

Sghivambu's resignation had a visible impact on Shivambu, who said he would always leave the door open for him to return to the Party.

