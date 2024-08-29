Floyd Shivambu has praised the new members of Parliament for the MK Party, describing them as being among the best

Shivambu previously criticised some of the men he now works with, including Brian Molefe and Jacob Zuma

Social media users quickly pointed out the hypocrisy in Shivambu's statements now that he's left the EFF

Floyd Shivambu is proud of the team the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is assembling despite his past issues with some of them.

The former EFF deputy leader, who left the Red Berets to join Jacob Zuma’s new political party, has praised the party’s new members of Parliament.

Floyd Shivambu praised the MK's members, describing them as among the best to run state-owned companies. This is despite prior criticism of members like Brian Molefe. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Papi Morake.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shivambu described the new members as ‘among the best’ when it came to running large and state-owned companies.

MK Party appoints new parliamentary members

Shivambu’s comment comes after the party unveiled its new members of Parliament, with Parliamentary Leader Dr Hlophe describing them as ‘the most brilliant and capable in society.’

As noted by News24, the new members are Thembisile Siboniso Mjadu, Nompumelelo Matilda Gasa, Lucky Montana, Siyabonga Innocent Gama, Thulani Innocent Gamede, Mzwanele Manyi, Gezani Eric Kobane and Brian Molefe.

Kobane is popularly known as Papa Penny, while Molefe was the former CEO of Eskom. As CEO of the parastatal, he faced criticism from the former EFF member who grilled him during the Eskom inquiry.

MK Party defends Shivambu

While Shivambu is 100% behind the MPs, the MK Party is also fully backing their new member.

The MK Party Youth League (MKPYL) came out in defence of Shivambu after he was lambasted by former EFF members who labelled him a ‘betrayer'.

He left Julius Malema’s party after 11 years and was recently appointed as the National Organiser of the MK Party.

With EFF comrades sharing their thoughts on his move, the MKPYL have defended him, saying it was a result of desperate tactics.

“It is unfortunate that detractors have chosen to react with bitterness and unfounded attacks simply because they cannot reconcile themselves with his decision to join the vanguard of the nation's struggle,” the Youth League said.

Social media also criticise Shivambu

It's not just his former running mates who have had a go at the 41-year-old; social media users did as well.

Some criticised him for praising people linked with state capture, while others said it was typical of politicians to change their story.

@hlubizer summed up the feelings of many with his comment:

“You were calling them crooks not so long ago.”

@kheeyz161 reminded him of his previous comments:

“When did you suddenly realise this, Floyd? In 2024 because you have to sing for your supper? Is this not the same Jacob Zuma you accused of working together with the Guptas when appointing Van Rooyen and Zwane in order to enrich himself, his family and his friends, live in Parliament?"

@JohnHol86539763 said:

“This post reminds me why most people think politicians are such a disgusting breed.”

While @VITO_G_Wagon questioned what Shivambu’s new role was:

“They turned you into MKP Twitter admin? These people don’t respect you; now you must cheer them every day for recognition of your loyalty and commitment 💔💔💔"

Shivambu upbeat about new political decision

The EFF may be reeling from Shivambu’s resignation, but the 41-year-old couldn’t be happier about his decision.

Briefly News reported how the former EFF deputy leader was upbeat about his recent move to the MK Party.

Shivambu was a founding member of the EFF and was the party’s first and only Deputy President before leaving after 11 years.

