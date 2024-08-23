The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command leader Sihle Lonzi leaked a heated argument he had with Floyd Shivambu on WhatsApp

Shivambu called Lonzi out for a post he made after Shivambu resigned from the party and told him to stop posting foolish posts

Lonzi hit back against Shivambu and told him to back off, and the back-and-forth between Shivambu and members of the EFF entertained South Africans

Floyd Shivambu got into a text fight with the EFF's Sihle Lonzi. Images: @FloydShivambu and @SihleLonzi

JOHANNESBURG — A nasty WhatsApp conversation between Floyd Shivambu and the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command leader Sihle Lonzi revealed the extent of the tension between Shivambu and his former fellow fighters.

Shivambu and Lonzi have an explosive argument

@SihleLonzi posted the screenshots of the conversation between him and Shivambu. Shivambu recently joined the MK Party after resigning as the EFF's deputy president, a position he served since the party's inception in 2012.

In the conversation, Shivambu appears to be the initiator. He warned Sihle about his social media posts and told him he was wrong. He told him to stop posting similar posts. Lonzi replied and said to him that he would always defend the EFF.

"Please back off, or I will be forced to publish this message as a threat," he said.

A heated back-and-forth between the two followed, and Shivambu accused Lonzi of incompetence and corruption. Lonzi fiercely defended himself against Shivambu's onslaught of texts. View the messages here:

South Africans entertained by the conflict

Netizens were glued to social media following the slew of attacks Shivambu received since being announced as the MK Party's National Organiser.

Goolam said:

"The gloves are off. Only one will win."

Not a Peace Officer said:

"This is getting lit mos. How about we organise a boxing match between you guys?"

Yours Sincerely said:

"This is childish and immature. It's sad to see the EFF go down like this."

Queen Misah said:

"You are very childish for posting this."

Lindokuhle Matanzi said:

"You're getting too excited."

MK Party unveils the National High Command and its top members

