The Economic Freedom Fighters's President Julius Malema has his sights set on the province of KwaZulu-Natal

The party is set to deploy more leaders to strengthen the Red Berets' presence in KwaZulu-Natal after a dismal election performance

The party deployed former deputy secretary-general Poppy Pailola, and South Africans questioned whether the party would make any inroads in the province

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema is getting ready to campaign in KZN. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — The Economic Freedom Fighters has deployed former deputy secretary-general Poppy Moiloa as its provincial convener in KwaZulu-Natal to strengthen the party's presence in the province.

EFF gunning for KZN impact

According to TimesLIVE, party president Julius Malema announced during a press briefing on 3 February 2025 that the party deployed 11 other leaders to turn things around in the province.

He expressed confidence in the leaders who were deployed to KZN after a dismal performance in the 2024 general elections. The party scraped together 2.56% of the vote in KZN, which was a significant drop from the 9.96% it received in 2019.

The EFF has deployed forces to KZN. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What South Africans think

Netizens on Facebook weighed in.

Thabo Byron Monama said:

"You focus on KZN and other provinces will also decline because there are no boots on the ground. Fighting a losing battle."

Isaac Kegaogetswe Mokganyetsi said:

"He doesn't have to deploy leaders to KZN. The people on the ground know their leaders. Fighters on the ground in KZN must do the job."

Zamokuhle Mkhize said:

"None of his ideologies resonate or align with the people of KZN. He should shift his focus elsewhere."

Carl Taylor said:

"Still babbling and causing division in government."

Vuma Nqethosaid:

"Dead party. This party won't survive 2026 in KZN."

