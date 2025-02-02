Global site navigation

SA Amazed That Helen Zille Stands With Julius Malema in Calling for SANDF Soldiers To Be Withdrawn
SA Amazed That Helen Zille Stands With Julius Malema in Calling for SANDF Soldiers To Be Withdrawn

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair Helen Zille has lent support to the Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema's call to withdraw SA troops
  • Malema's call comes after 13 South African National Defence Force members died during an ambush attack the rebel group M23 launched
  • Malema launched a scathing criticism against the Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga and called for an immediate withdrawal of the forces, which Zille agreed with, much to the amazement of netizens

The DA's Helen Zille and the EFF's Julius Malema agree that SANDF forces should be withdrawn from the DRC
Helen Zille and Julius Malema want the SANDF to be recalled from the DRC. Images: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters President Julius Malema reiterated his call for the South African National Defence Force(SANDF) to withdraw its troops who were deployed to the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chair Helen Zille agreed with him.

What did Malema say?

Malema tweeted on his @Julius_S_Malema X account and said that the SA army had surrendered. He slammed the minister of Defence Angie Motshekga for missing a portfolio committee meeting, which was postponed because of her absence. In 2024, Malema demanded that the SANDF withdraw its troops after two soldiers died a month after they were deployed.

Malenma said the government must increase the military's budget. He called for a halt on all military equipment tenders, for state-owned entity Denel to be mandated to produce military equipment and called for soldiers to be re-trained.

"We cannot stand by and be complicity in this situation. We must take a take and demand the immediate withdrawal of our soldiers from the DRC," he said.

Read the X tweet here:

Zille reposted Malema's tweet on her @helenzille X account and said she sometimes agrees with Malema.

Read the X tweet here:

What you need to know about the DRC conflict

Helen Zille agrees with Julius Malema that the SANDF forces should return to SA
Helen Zille wants the army to be recalled from the DRC. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

South Africans also agree with Malema

Netizens also shared similar sentiments with the former Premier of the Western Cape.

Zandy Seal said:

"These days, you are agreeing. You and the young man are the embodiment of the possibilities in our young democracy."

Andre said:

"Me too. I was stupid not to listen to him on those occasions."

David (TalkingCents) said:

"Maybe the GNU we all want to see is Helen and Julius."

Shaded Black said:

"Not sometimes. All the time! It's good to see you two agreeing so much with one another. The bromance is cute."

Tapera ES said:

"Malema doesn't mince his words. He has always stood by the truth!"

Chartered Creative (CC) SA said:

"It will rain."

Habile said:

"You guys can move this country forward if you all sort out your differences and ego, but no."

SANDF to send reinforcements to DRC

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the SANDF is reportedly preparing to send weapons and reinforcements to the stranded soldiers in the DRC. A military source told City Press that the soldiers in the DRC are in dire straits.

They are without water and electricity and need food supplies. South Africans angrily demanded that the soldiers be withdrawn.

