The South African National Defence Force is reportedly sending reinforcements to assist the forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo

SANDF forces are allegedly holed up in Goma without water and electricity, and the military is sending reinforcements in anticipation of possible conflict breaking out

South Africans debated the possibility of the military sending reinforcements, with some seeing no point in the reinforcements

JOHANNESBURG — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is reportedly preparing to deploy reinforcements of troops and weapons to assist the forces that are on a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It's alleged that the soldiers are in dire straits without food, water or electricity.

Is the SANDF sending reinforcements?

According to City Press, a source within the military said the SANDF is finalising weapons and soldiers as reinforcement. The SANDF soldiers are reportedly holed up in Goma which M23 rebels took control of. They do not have basic needs like water or electricity. It's believed that the reinforcement can empower them to engage the M23 rebels. The soldiers are also allegedly in need of food and water.

What has been happening in the DRC?

The SANDF reported in January that 13 soldiers died when M23 troops ambushed a SANDF base which the SANDF is sharing with other soldiers from the Southern African Development Community.

The president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, threatened to take action against South African forces. He accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of lying after Ramaphosa said the Rwandan military was assisting the M23 rebels.

The SANDF strongly denied allegations that SANDF forces surrendered to the M23 rebels after a video of an SANDF member waving a white flag went viral. The army clarified that the white flag was waved to allow M23 rebels to retrieve the bodies of slain soldiers.

What do South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on @News24's X tweet regarded the announcement with suspicion. Some welcomed it.

Bhele said:

"Whilst running this morning, I saw a good number of SANDF buses with soldiers and trucks entering the Goodwood Airwing base in Cape Town."

Prince Shabazz said:

"Good call. If we are to withdraw our troops from the DRC, it should be on our terms and not Rwanda's Kagame."

Freddy said:

"To be sacrificed as cannon fodder, no doubt."

Manikivana said:

"Due to its serious consequences, the President must address the nation on this."

Mtsa said:

"We can't run away from the war. If so, we may as well dismantle the army. We need to call all SADC countries to get involved."

SANDF releases the names of 14 slain soldiers

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the SANDF released the names of the 14 soldiers who died during the M23 ambush. A 14th soldier died in hospital from his wounds.

The SANDF praised them and said they fought valiantly, while South Africans were heartbroken that the soldiers had lost their lives. Calls for them to be recalled increased.

